The Past Lives of Tempe's Bars and Restaurants

The Phoenix metro area is home to an ever-growing assortment of dining and nightlife districts. Downtown Phoenix. The Melrose District. Seventh Street Corridor. The Heritage District in Gilbert. Old Towne Glendale. Downtown Mesa. Old Town Scottsdale, of course.

It was not always this way. Not so long ago, Tempe was one of the few drinking and dining destinations in central Arizona. Over the years, many a restaurateur or tavern proprietor has set up shop in Tempe, hoping to attract business from the alternative thinkers — and alternative drinkers — who’ve come for Arizona State University but stuck around after discovering the charms of life in a scruffy college town.

Many of those establishments, of course, closed. New ones arose. The circle of life. But occasionally, we find ourselves thinking about those old ghosts, scratching our heads trying to recall the name of such-and-such place. Here’s 11 Tempe locations that have amassed a long list of memorable (or not-so-memorable) tenants over the years.

EXPAND The current Spokes on Southern building was the Famous Pacific Fish Co. in the 1980s. Tempe History Museum

1470 East Southern Avenue Currently: Spokes on Southern



This central Tempe building, which neighbors the Spirit of Yoga complex and a Goodwill, is currently home to the bike- and beer-themed Spokes on Southern. It’s known to some for its Secret Garden-esque back patio. Spokes has been serving pints of Arizona craft beer and those crispy Buffalo cauliflower bites we love since 2013, but before that, several themed family restaurants operated there. Those included Uptown Brewery by Streets Of New York in the 1990s, which was predated by the honky-tonk Neon Cowboy Steaks and Spirits, the beach-themed Acapulco Bay Restaurant, and Gino’s East of Chicago, a pizza joint. In the 1980s, it was home to the Famous Pacific Fish Company — a seafood restaurant known for hyping the art of charcoal-broiling fish. (Famous Pacific, whose interior was decorated in ropes and nets, was a chain that also had a sister location in Scottsdale.)

EXPAND Oxbow Bar in the 1970s, where Tempe Tavern is now. Tempe History Museum

1810 East Apache Boulevard Currently: Tempe Tavern



“The Tempe Tavern is one of my favorite old buildings in town,” says Joshua Roffler, who, as senior curator of collections at the Tempe History Museum, is something of an expert on old stuff. Tempe Tavern’s only been around since 2010, but the building it sits in was erected more than a century ago, in 1918. It was built as a dairy barn for a man named E.M. White. (Cobblestones still line its walls today.) After 1930, the barn was renovated and became a commercial establishment. Over the years, several watering holes have taken up space inside, including Murphy’s Irish Pub, Oxbow Bar & Lounge (and/or Oxbow Italian Food), and Hattie’s Tavern. When Hattie’s was the tenant, the words “The Western Way To Say Welcome: Ice Cold Beer to Go” were painted on the side of the building. “Hattie’s — oh, that was a great dive,” says Laura Kelly-Phillips, owner and operator of Time Out Lounge since 1988. “There were a whole bunch of squirrely little dives like that on Apache Boulevard in those days.”

EXPAND Golden Temple Natural Food Restaurant at 423 South Mill Avenue in Tempe in the late 1970s. Tempe History Museum

423 South Mill Avenue Currently: Taco Bell Cantina



With a few exceptions — you can pry Rula Bula Irish Pub or Old Town Books out of our cold, dead hands — Tempeans largely accept the fact that one cannot become too attached to businesses located along Mill Avenue. Even so, many were shocked last year to discover that Mill Ave. mainstay Restaurant Mexico would be closing after 12 years. It was a friendly, neighborhood kind of place where they were generous with the complimentary chips and salsa and you could order a burrito named for a longtime server at the restaurant. The structure itself is known colloquially as the Vienna Bakery Building, because it was home to The Vienna Bakery after it was built in 1893. This narrow structure has been occupied by many tenants since, including some law offices. In the 1970s, the suite was home to Golden Temple Natural Food Restaurant, which seemed to please hippie-leaning diners, many of whom would have been unlikely to patronize its current tenant: a Taco Bell Cantina.

EXPAND The Adobe Lounge at 1015 West Broadway Road in Tempe. Tempe History Museum

1015 West Broadway Road Currently: Palo Verde Lounge



Eccentric characters, live music, dance parties, the occasional fight: Everybody who’s visited the Palo Verde Lounge in central Tempe has a story. “It’s a Tempe institution,” says Roffler. “There are certain places in town that longtime Tempe locals really care about, and this is one of them.” The building itself, a dinky standalone structure that neighbors a liquor store, has plenty of stories as well. The lounge and liquor store always have been a pair, dating back to their construction in 1964. The bar was originally called the Park Inn Tavern. Later it was the Adobe Lounge. The Adobe served hot food, which is tough to imagine for current patrons at Palo, whose only options are beef jerky and Cup Noodles. Back then, the liquor store was called Palo Verde Liquor, and it’s that structure that eventually became the namesake for the Palo Verde Lounge. These days, operations at the bar are overseen by Charles Marthaler, whom regulars know as Chuck. A former patron and part-time bartender at Palo, Marthaler recently passed the 15-year mark as owner. When he took over, he says he figured he’d spend “half the day counting money, half the day fishing.” But it hasn’t turned out exactly like that. “I’ve been fishing a couple times,” Marthaler says, “when there wasn’t any money to count.”

The Sail Inn became both a neighborhood hangout for drinkers and a thriving live music venue over two decades. Gina Lombardi