 These 8 Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed | Phoenix New Times
Openings & Closings

These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed

A slice shop, a gay bar and a French bakery are among the Valley's recent closures.
February 5, 2024
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. has closed in Glendale after less than a year at its new location.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
While January marks the start of a new year, this month also brought the end of the road for some metro Phoenix restaurants and bars.

A longstanding pizzeria served its last slices after a decade in business and a Scottsdale bar shut its doors after 35 years. These six metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now permanently closed and two more have turned off their lights temporarily, with hopes of reopening.

Badlands Bar and Grill
Tempe's Badlands Bar and Grill has permanently closed, according to the restaurant's website. "Our Tempe Location has changed ownership and is Permanently Closed," the website reads. "Please look for our New Location in Queen Creek to be open soon." The bar and grill, located on Price Road, served classic pub fare along with a selection of pizzas and Sunday brunch.

click to enlarge The exterior of the BS West bar in Scottsdale.
Old Town Scottsdale nightspot BS West closed its doors after 35 years in business.
Benjamin Leatherman
BS West
 After 35 years of nightlife in Scottsdale, BS West has closed its doors. The historic bar was one of the oldest gay bars in Scottsdale and was the only gay bar in Old Town when it closed. On Jan. 7, the bar threw one last party, welcoming generations of customers to say goodbye.


click to enlarge Pizza from Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. served pies and pizza by the slice.
Allison Young
Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
 Late-night slice shop Grand Avenue Pizza Co. first opened near downtown Phoenix in 2014 where it became a staple in the arts district. In 2022, it gave customers a scare when it closed for a summer break and then SnapBack Pizzeria moved in. But Grand Avenue Pizza Co. popped back up with new digs a few miles up the road in Glendale with a much bigger space and expanded menu. But now, after less than a year since reopening, Grand Avenue Pizza Co. has turned off the open sign for the last time. Owner Carson Wheeler explained via social media that he's closing the business to spend more time with his family.


click to enlarge Smothered burrito at Little Anita's.
Little Anita's served a variety of New Mexican food. Its Chandler restaurant has now closed.
Geri Koeppel
Little Anitas
 New Mexico-based Little Anitas opened its first Arizona location in Chandler in August 2022. A second location opened in Phoenix a few months later, and remains open. But the first restaurant is now closed and has been removed from the chain's online list of locations around the country. Over the past few years, the chain's national footprint has been shrinking.

Parrish's
Southeast Mesa restaurant Parrish's has closed after four years in the Valley. The restaurant originally operated in Yuma before moving to metro Phoenix. Owners posted the news to their social media accounts. "Sorry for the late notice all, this hasn’t been easy on us," the announcement reads. "We will miss all your smiling faces. Thank you for all the memories."

click to enlarge Beer signs at Uncle Bear's Brewery.
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap Paradise Valley was one of the many outposts of the dog-themed brewery.
Sara Crocker
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap Paradise Valley
The Paradise Valley outpost of Uncle Bear's Brewery has closed. The location wasn't home to any brewing operations, and instead was a restaurant and taproom located on the busy intersection of Tatum and Shea boulevards. Four other taproom locations of Uncle Bear's along with the Gilbert brewery remain open.

Temporary Closures

Burrito Shack
 Burrito Shack's name was very accurate. This business sold burritos from a corrugated metal shack in Mesa for nearly two decades. Recently, city officials deemed the shack unsafe and the business was forced to shut down. The owners are currently looking for a new location and hope to reopen at some point in the future.

click to enlarge Croissants from La Belle Vie.
La Belle Vie makes some of the best croissants in town. The business is temporally closed.
Allison Young
La Belle Vie
La Belle Vie, a French pastry shop in Scottsdale, is "closed until further notice," according to an announcement posted to social media. As the owner and his family have been battling through health challenges, the bakery has been operating on a limited basis, only offering Saturday pickups at the storefront, and making occasional appearances at Valley farmers markets. The bakery is known for its gorgeous, flaky croissants, fresh bread and selection of patisserie treats. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
