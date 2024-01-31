 Grand Avenue Pizza Co. closes in Glendale after 10 years | Phoenix New Times
Openings & Closings

Grand Avenue Pizza Co. closes after 10 years of slinging slices

After a highly anticipated return, the pizzeria has served its last pies.
January 31, 2024
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. has closed in Glendale after less than a year at its new location.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. has closed in Glendale after less than a year at its new location. Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
Less than a year after reopening in downtown Glendale, Grand Avenue Pizza Co. has closed.

In a post on Instagram, owner Carson Wheeler wrote that he’s decided to turn the “open” sign off for a final time to focus on his family.

“You, our amazing customers, have supported us through so many changes over the past few years. The most recent of which being the addition of a new member to our family,” Wheeler wrote. “So it’s as I make the difficult decision to shift toward a different mission, that I ask for your support in moving on to my newest endeavor: Fatherhood.”

The announcement closes the chapter on 10 years of Grand Avenue Pizza Co. The slice shop became a staple in the downtown Phoenix arts district, particularly as a spot for late-night eats, when it opened in 2014. It closed its doors in June 2022 for a summer break and did not reopen.

Customers fretted that Grand Avenue was gone for good when the downtown space was turned over to a new tenant. Chef Ryan Moreno opened SnapBack Pizzeria in November 2022.
click to enlarge Downtown location of Grand Ave. Pizza Co.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. opened in downtown Phoenix in 2014.
Allison Young
But, new hope dawned when Grand Avenue began teasing a return on social media starting in February 2023. The pizzeria reopened in Glendale on March 3, taking over the former location of The Horny Toad.

The Glendale location, just off Grand Avenue on 57th Drive, is a massive 11,000-square-foot space that allowed Wheeler to expand the menu – adding options like wings to pair with his inventive pies – and offer a full bar.

“It will be like an adult Chuck E. Cheese with good food,” Wheeler said in advance of the opening. “The sky’s the limit with what we can do with this property. Everything will be bigger and better.”

Phoenix New Times called Grand Avenue Pizza Co. 2023’s Best Restaurant Return.
click to enlarge A pie from Grand Avenue Pizza Co.
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. served pies and pizza by the slice.
Allison Young

Now, with its doors closed, customers, friends and owners of fellow pizzerias have shared well wishes to Wheeler on social media.

“Good luck! Being an amazing dad is a great reason,” Katie Lewis commented. “I will dream of elote pizza for the rest of my days.”

Wheeler shared his gratitude.

“Thank you, sincerely," the post read. “For validating our original calling to provide a local, after-hours pizza spot in downtown Phoenix. For putting a second wind in the sails of this ship in downtown Glendale. And most of all, for 10 great years full of love and pizza.”
