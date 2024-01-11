New Mexico-style restaurant Little Anita's closes in Chandler

The restaurant is a chain that opened its first location in Albuquerque in 1976. Over the decades, it expanded throughout New Mexico, into Colorado and eventually, into Arizona. The first Grand Canyon State location was in a former Juan Jaime's restaurant in Chandler.
When the chain announced its impending arrival in Arizona, fans were excited. But it seems the hype didn't turn into patronage.
"Perhaps the restaurant's charms were lost at the state line," Phoenix New Times contributor Geri Koeppel wrote, "but this subpar effort does nothing to celebrate the usually delectable cuisine of the Land of Enchantment."
Some recent Yelp reviews echoed the same sentiments and one positive reviewer enjoyed the food but noted that the dining room was "surprisingly empty a lot of the time we go there."
The restaurant, on Chandler Boulevard, is now permanently closed. The closure fits in with a reduction in the overall chain. When the Chandler restaurant opened, there were nine locations in New Mexico and four in Colorado. There are now six in New Mexico and only one in Colorado.
Those who are fans can still find a taste of Little Anita's in Arizona, however. The chain has a second location on Thomas Road and 16th Street, which remains open.