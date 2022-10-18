Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food

Also, more vegetarian and vegan options are available, and many places serve breakfast and brunch as well as extensive lunch and dinner selections.
So even if you’re not a suds fan, here are eight breweries around town worth a visit for their crave-worthy cuisine.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.
201 East Roosevelt Street and 721 North Arizona Avenue, Gilbert
480-462-1836 and 480-497-2739 The elote dip ($10) with roasted sweet corn, cotija, citrus, and “secret spices” scooped up with fresh tortilla chips at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.’s Gilbert brewpub is an ideal sweet and salty combo with or without your favorite IPA. The variety of fries — duck fat ($7), poutine ($10), bacon and beer cheese ($10), green chile pulled pork ($11.50) — are out of this world. The downtown Phoenix location’s menu is different, with an impressive list of plant-based options, including spicy buffalo cauliflower with vegan ranch ($10) and an organic tepary bean burger ($11).
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
1340 East 8th Street, #104, Tempe
480-303-9967 Four Peaks Brewing Co.’s pub in Tempe, which has expanded over the years thanks to customer enthusiasm, was a vanguard in offering more than a burger and a beer. Brews are used throughout the menu, from sauces for the Brickhouse wings ($16.50) to the Peach Ale pulled pork sandwich ($15.50) to Golden Lager in the pizza crust. The crispy Kilt Lifter-battered fish and chips ($14.50) is an obvious go-to, but the chicken enchiladas ($15) are no slouch, either.
Helluva Brewing Co.
3950 West Ray Road, #5, Chandler
480-664-6488 The tagline on the menu at Helluva Brewing Co. is “a fusion of suds & smoke,” and it’s no lie. Stellar starters include wings ($17.50) with a dry rub blend of 19 herbs and spices, slow smoked and served “naked,” and a smoked Buffalo chicken dip ($12.75) with chicken chunks snuggling in a velvety bed of cream cheese, onions, and hot sauce served with crunchy tortilla chips. Barbecued meats are stars as well, and co-owner Shawn Shepard says the cajun-rubbed grilled salmon sandwich ($15.50) with pineapple and beer glaze has been a runaway hit.
O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery
Multiple locations While fried chicken sandwiches are ubiquitous these days, O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery’s Angry Bird is a standout. It's a hot-and-creamy rendition with buffalo sauce, spring mix, pickled apple, blue cheese crumbles, and dressing on a King’s Hawaiian bun ($16). This Valley favorite is also known for its smoked beef brisket, whether it’s in a sandwich made with barbecue sauce, green chile cheese sauce, and crispy onion strings ($17), or in the brisket mac ($17) with roasted red pepper, barbecue sauce, crispy onion strings, scallion, panko, and Boursin sauce.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple Locations Pedal Haus Brewery is a stalwart in the brewpub scene thanks to its extensive menus, great happy hours, and weekend breakfasts. It does everything well, but it just got even better thanks to a new culinary director, Zach Hunter, who brings 25 years of experience, including at Michelin-starred restaurants. His first initiative was to boost brunch at the downtown Phoenix location, with enticements such as the Insanity PB&J Sticky Bun ($9) with peanut butter caramel and strawberry jam, fried chicken and Belgian waffles ($17) with warm berries, maple butter and truffle hot honey, and smoked short rib hash with sunny-side-up eggs, crispy potatoes, smoked corn, peppers, green chile beer cheese and chimichurri ($17).
Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.
15651 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear
623-249-5520Not only is Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. a recent bronze medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival, but they boast some of the best wings (five for $10; 10 for $18) in town as well. The wings stand out for their expertly crisped skin, juicy meat, and house-made sauces like the Thai Chili with sesame seeds and scallions or House Hot made with a cayenne-based sauce laced with Sriracha and honey. Other must-try dishes are the stuffed mushrooms ($14), a trio of plump caps filled with roasted garlic-infused cream cheese dolled up with sausage, lemon butter, and lemon pesto aioli, dusted with Parmesan, and served with a side of crostini, and the brewer’s nachos ($16 full; $10 half) with pork chile verde and house-made beer cheese.
SanTan Brewing Co.
8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-917-8700Anthony Canecchia, the founder of SanTan Brewing Co., says the beer-battered crispy chicken fingers ($12.75) with ale-battered fries and Mr. Pineapple habanero barbecue sauce has been a best-seller for 15 years running at his Chandler brewpub. But the house-smoked meats are also outstanding. Some are smoked over hickory, with others on oak for a stronger flavor. The pork enchiladas ($15.25) made with smoked carnitas and green chile cream sauce and topped with a fried egg is a standout dish. Other nods go to the kicky jalapeño Caesar and the anything-but-basic burgers, including the mushroom Gouda.
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits
4921 East Ray Road, #103
480-990-0096Savvy Ahwatukee Foothills folks know to hit up Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits for its fab happy hour, which offers specials on all drinks and 20 mouthwatering food items from $4.50. It runs 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 9 p.m.-close Sunday through Thursday, and all day on “Wicked Wednesdays.” Top faves are the hearty house-made hummus platter ($6.75; regularly $10.50) with a bounty of veggies and pita, crispy Brussels sprouts ($5.75; regularly $9.50) with garlic, bacon, and Parmesan, and the Meatheads, a dish of homemade bison meatballs in marinara with mozzarella, served with sourdough ($8.75; regularly $12.50). This brewpub also makes a bomb Brewja Brat ($12.50) infused with WCKD ale served on a hoagie roll with Dijon and sauerkraut.