Closed for Business

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

October 3, 2022 6:30AM

Rosie McCaffrey’s is now closed.
Rosie McCaffrey's is now closed. Lauren Cusimano
Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close.

In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.

click to enlarge
California Pizza Kitchen at Tempe Marketplace is closed.
Jackie Mercandetti
Here are four metro Phoenix restaurants and bars that are now permanently closed, and one that has plans to reopen.

California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen opened at Tempe Marketplace in 2007. But time has run its course for the restaurant, as the national chain continues to shrink. When it opened, the restaurant became the metro Phoenix's fifth location to bring its inventive California-meets-Italy creations to customers in Tempe. Following recent closures including the Tempe restaurant, Arizona is down to three locations statewide.

Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge
Old Town Scottsdale nightclubs often turn over quickly in nightlife hotspots such as Saddlebag Trail and Craftsman Court. The most recent turnover is Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge, a bar and nightclub that opened in March 2021. The club was a woman and Black-owned business that embarked on a mission to create a space for the Black community in an area that has been frequently called out for its racist policies. As of now, there are no plans for the club to reopen.

Señor Muertos Mexican Pizza
Señor Muertos Mexican Pizza's concept introduced Mexican flavors and ingredients to pizza. The small restaurant on Bethany Home Road sold mash-ups like Queso Fundido Pizza and Al Pastor Pizza with marinated pork and pineapple. As the Mexican pizza landed in the spotlight thanks to Taco Bell, Muertos promoted itself as a local alternative. But as of September 1, the short-lived restaurant permanently closed.

Rosie McCaffrey's
Rosie McCaffrey's, an Irish pub that served Phoenix from its perch on Camelback Road for the last two decades, has closed. The pub was known for its classic Irish food, well-poured pints of Guinness, and live music and events that would attract a rowdy crowd throughout the week. It was opened by Phoenix Irish pub legend Seamus McCaffrey in 2002.

Temporary Closure:

click to enlarge
Following four decades of Phoenix views, Compass Arizona Grill is closed for renovations.
Courtesy of Compass Arizona Grill
Compass Arizona Grill
The Compass Arizona Grill has been spinning above downtown Phoenix for more than 40 years. But now, the famous rotating restaurant is temporarily closed. Renovations are planned to take place in both the restaurant and lounge located on the 24th floor of the Hyatt Regency Phoenix Hotel. A reopening date has not yet been announced. 
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
