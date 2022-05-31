These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants are Now Closed

Multiple spots to grab a cup of coffee halted their espresso machines this month. A downtown Phoenix hangout known for its drag brunches and welcoming atmosphere shuttered after more than a decade in business. And normally, if a gas station or convenience store closes, it doesn't make the news. But one fan-favorite movie set is no longer serving PolarPops in Tempe.
Here are eight restaurants, bars, and coffee shops that are now closed across the Valley, with a few that hope to reopen in the future.
PERMANENT CLOSURES:
3's Co. Coffee BarBliss ReBAR
Mother and daughter team Rose and Julie Arballo opened their coffee company in 2016. The duo announced the cafe's final day in mid-May. The small South Phoenix shop located on Southern Avenue is now permanently closed.
After 12 years of serving the Roosevelt Row community in downtown Phoenix, Bliss ReBAR closed on May 22. The bar and restaurant was a popular hangout among the LGBTQ community and featured a large patio that often hosted live music and shows. Bliss was forced to close after the building changed ownership according to a post made by Bliss' owners.
Juan Jaime's Chander
Juan Jaime's opened in Chandler in 2007, serving tacos and margaritas to the East Valley. More than a decade later, the restaurant has now closed. A Scottsdale location, which first opened in 2010, remains open and serves the same menu.
Not Your Typical Deli
Not Your Typical Deli, a sandwich shop with a mission to provide work opportunities for those with developmental disabilities, has closed its Gilbert location. However, fans of the sandwiches shouldn't fret. Owners plan to host a pop-up of the concept behind The Farmhouse Restaurant in downtown Gilbert starting in July.
When thinking of notable landmarks and tourist destinations, a convenience store may not come to mind. But one particular Circle K in Tempe sealed its famous fate with an appearance in the 1989 movie, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. For years, fans have stopped by to purchase a PolarPop and pose for photos. But as of mid-May the convenience store closed. To celebrate just a little longer, the location paired up with Harkins to host movie screenings in the parking lot.
TEMPORARY CLOSURES:
Descent Coffee
Located on 16th Street near downtown Phoenix, Descent Coffee recently announced a temporary closure. "Due to a devastating personal loss we will be closed indeterminately," reads a post made on the company's social media pages. Condolences and well wishes for the business poured out in the comments, with customers hoping for a speedy return.
El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant
El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant is temporarily closed after suffering a large fire. The Seventh Street restaurant is closed for an undetermined amount of time as repairs are made. El Chullo is in the process of opening a new location on Seventh Avenue and created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for the original restaurant's fire damage.
Zipps Sports Grill Kierland
The Kierland location of Zipps Sports Grill announced it has closed temporarily for renovations. The restaurant, located on Greenway Parkway, closed on May 9 and will remain shut down for multiple months as the restaurant expands, according to a Facebook announcement. No reopening date has yet been posted.