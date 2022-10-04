Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

One of Scottsdale's Top Chefs Shares Plans For His New Restaurant, Piccolo Virtù

October 4, 2022 6:30AM

The burrata appetizer at Pizzeria Virtù demands attention.
The burrata appetizer at Pizzeria Virtù demands attention. Tirion Morris
Gio Osso, the acclaimed chef behind Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù in Scottsdale, is opening a third concept at Main Street and Brown Avenue this fall.

The idea for Piccolo Virtù stemmed from the shift in dining due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“When the pandemic hit, we panicked,” Osso says. He'd just opened Pizzeria Virtù, and a month-and-a-half later, had to shut down both restaurants. Once the restrictions were partially lifted and restaurants could provide takeout, he opened the pizzeria first.

“We started to figure out how we can do Virtù Honest Craft in that to-go realm," he says. "And there’s no way. Virtù Honest Craft is a dining experience. It’s about presentation from the server, presentation from the kitchen. It was too difficult to figure out how to do that and convey that experience we’re trying to give in a to-go box.”

When restaurants were allowed to open with limited capacity, Osso says it was still a no-go for Virtù Honest Craft.

“Our indoor dining is only like 30 seats. So now we’re going to cut that in half to 15, that’s not going to work," he says. "When they said we could open the doors again, it was [the] end of May, and we’re going into summer and the patio’s going to be too hot.”

click to enlarge
Chef Gio Osso is set to open his third restaurant in Scottsdale.
Heather Gill Photography
Once the restaurant did reopen, the menu morphed from a la carte to a three-course prix fixe with full portions out of financial necessity. However, a lot of guests didn’t want to eat that much. They’d say, “I’d like to get octopus and wine and be on my way,” Osso notes.

Osso's new concept, Piccolo Virtù, provides a solution. It will harken back to the earlier a la carte options, allowing diners to enjoy one plate or share several. This format also allows Osso to switch up the menu frequently.

“I want to keep it exciting for staff and for guests, too,” Osso says. “We love to experiment.”

Piccolo Virtù, which means “Little Virtù” in Italian, refers to the culinary concept and not necessarily the size of the space, the chef says. The menu allows guests to dine without committing to three full-sized courses, as they do at Virtù Honest Craft.

“They’re more shareable plates: We’re going to have a nice variety of crudo dishes — raw fish, Italian style — meats, appetizers, creative pastas, large-format entrees” along with a whole roasted fish, and, he hints, “some really cool things coming as well.”

One dish is certain, Osso says.

“We’ll have a Niman Ranch prime 55-ounce porterhouse,” explaining his version of Bistecca Alla Fiorentina. The Tuscan specialty, a dry-aged, thick-cut portion of beef cooked over wood or charcoal, will be served with an Italian tomato salad that the chef used to eat growing up.

click to enlarge
Chef Gio Osso probes for doneness at Pizzeria Virtù.
Chris Malloy
A sign in the kitchen of the new space facing the dining room reads in Italian, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” a quote from Leonardo da Vinci. Osso plans to follow that sentiment, and explains that it is something that's inspired a dish of raw bigeye tuna with olive oil and sea salt.

The global wine list will be similar to those at Pizzeria Virtù and Virtù Honest Craft, which has an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine.

"It’ll be predominantly European — Italian, Spanish, some French,” Osso says. “Our sommelier will make sure we’ll have a lot of selections that’ll complement the food.”

The cocktail program will be larger than those at his two other restaurants, and “will be really awesome as well,” Osso says.

click to enlarge
The dining room at Pizzeria Virtú.
Chris Malloy
The decor will be on-brand with his other spots, featuring a copper-top bar and Edison lightbulbs. But Osso expects this location, with its open floor plan and ability to seat about 80 customers, to be louder and more energetic. He hopes to attract a greater share of out-of-town guests.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic,” he says. “This place will have a little bit more of a fun vibe.”

Osso plans to open the new concept between late October and mid-November, and will serve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at first. He hopes to add lunch in January, depending on staffing, and eventually be open daily. Both reservations and drop-ins will be accepted.

Piccolo Virtù

7240 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-663-3296

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Geri Koeppel is a professional writer, voracious reader, devoted traveler, and an amateur cook, wine drinker, birder and tennis player. She's lived and worked in Detroit, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
Contact: Geri Koeppel

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Phoenix 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation