One of Scottsdale's Top Chefs Shares Plans For His New Restaurant, Piccolo Virtù

The idea for Piccolo Virtù stemmed from the shift in dining due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“When the pandemic hit, we panicked,” Osso says. He'd just opened Pizzeria Virtù, and a month-and-a-half later, had to shut down both restaurants. Once the restrictions were partially lifted and restaurants could provide takeout, he opened the pizzeria first.
“We started to figure out how we can do Virtù Honest Craft in that to-go realm," he says. "And there’s no way. Virtù Honest Craft is a dining experience. It’s about presentation from the server, presentation from the kitchen. It was too difficult to figure out how to do that and convey that experience we’re trying to give in a to-go box.”
When restaurants were allowed to open with limited capacity, Osso says it was still a no-go for Virtù Honest Craft.
“Our indoor dining is only like 30 seats. So now we’re going to cut that in half to 15, that’s not going to work," he says. "When they said we could open the doors again, it was [the] end of May, and we’re going into summer and the patio’s going to be too hot.”
Osso's new concept, Piccolo Virtù, provides a solution. It will harken back to the earlier a la carte options, allowing diners to enjoy one plate or share several. This format also allows Osso to switch up the menu frequently.
“I want to keep it exciting for staff and for guests, too,” Osso says. “We love to experiment.”
Piccolo Virtù, which means “Little Virtù” in Italian, refers to the culinary concept and not necessarily the size of the space, the chef says. The menu allows guests to dine without committing to three full-sized courses, as they do at Virtù Honest Craft.
“They’re more shareable plates: We’re going to have a nice variety of crudo dishes — raw fish, Italian style — meats, appetizers, creative pastas, large-format entrees” along with a whole roasted fish, and, he hints, “some really cool things coming as well.”
One dish is certain, Osso says.
“We’ll have a Niman Ranch prime 55-ounce porterhouse,” explaining his version of Bistecca Alla Fiorentina. The Tuscan specialty, a dry-aged, thick-cut portion of beef cooked over wood or charcoal, will be served with an Italian tomato salad that the chef used to eat growing up.
The global wine list will be similar to those at Pizzeria Virtù and Virtù Honest Craft, which has an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine.
"It’ll be predominantly European — Italian, Spanish, some French,” Osso says. “Our sommelier will make sure we’ll have a lot of selections that’ll complement the food.”
The cocktail program will be larger than those at his two other restaurants, and “will be really awesome as well,” Osso says.
“There’s a lot of foot traffic,” he says. “This place will have a little bit more of a fun vibe.”
Osso plans to open the new concept between late October and mid-November, and will serve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at first. He hopes to add lunch in January, depending on staffing, and eventually be open daily. Both reservations and drop-ins will be accepted.
Piccolo Virtù
7240 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-663-3296