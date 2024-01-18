Award-winning chef brings sushi restaurant Uchi to Scottsdale



The restaurant officially opens on Feb. 1 in the former home of Bandera. Though Valley diners are no strangers to sushi, Cole says he’s excited to introduce people to Uchi’s approach.

click to enlarge Two dining spaces, boasting arched, wood-clad ceilings, flank the interiors of Uchi in Old Town Scottsdale. Sara Crocker

Former Bandera location gets a new look Hai Design Studio has transformed the interiors of the former Bandera space, partnering with Phoenix architecture firm AV3 Design Studio and Tucson’s Hazelbaker Rush.



Gone is the dark wood of Bandera, which closed in 2021, and the aura of what a 1994 Phoenix New Times review called an



click to enlarge Uchi replaces Bandera on Scottsdale Road. Sara Crocker



The design is critical to cultivating the right balance of energy and excitement at the restaurant, Cole says.



click to enlarge Aiming to mimic the sushi bar experience at every seat, Uchi's sushi is served incrementally, Chef Tyson Cole says. Uchi

Fresh, evolving menu and service key to Uchi experience

click to enlarge The menu at Uchi will feature special dishes including Wagyu Carpaccio, Lamb Sirloin and Masu Crudo. Uchi





click to enlarge Chef Tyson Cole opened Uchi in 2003. He'll open the seventh location of the Japanese restaurant in Scottsdale on Feb. 1. Uchi

3821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale