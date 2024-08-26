The 7 worst Phoenix Fry's stores ranked, according to readers

Some of the local Kroger brand’s locations are shiny and new with organized aisles and plump produce. Others, not so much. So we wondered, what are the worst Fry’s stores in Phoenix? With so many locations throughout the Valley, we turned to our readers to find out.
And people had thoughts. Lots of thoughts. Nearly 350 people commented on our post, sharing their opinions on the best and the worst Fry’s stores in town.
Some locations that received loving shoutouts include the store on Jomax Road and Interstate 17, another on Chandler Boulevard and 40th Street, plus a couple of out-of-town stores in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood.
The future is uncertain for Fry’s parent company, Kroger, as it seeks to merge with Safeway and Albertsons. The merger could include the sale of 101 Arizona grocery stores, but the deal has hit roadblocks along the way as those opposed, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, hope to protect consumers from a grocery monopoly.
If the sale does go through, locations of Fry’s aren’t immediately on the chopping block. But some customers suggested that maybe they should be. Across the Valley, there are Fry’s stores that our readers described as everything from “tired,” to “dire.” Here are the worst Fry’s stores in Phoenix ranked by our readers.
1. 30th Street and Thomas RoadIt was a tight race for the top spot. But with 17 votes, the Fry’s location on 30th Street and Thomas Road was nominated the worst Fry’s in Phoenix. One reader simply called it “tired.” Another said they “avoid it like the plague” and a longtime customer bemoaned how it has gone downhill over the 34 years they’ve shopped at the store.
One reader got a little poetic and created their own ranking system.
“Sidewalk in front of store always looks like a fiasco of trash, waste and other periodic microbursts of paper,” they wrote, noting problems with the produce, seafood counter, freezers and “a deli section which is more of a desiccated chicken wing drive-by. 0 out of 5 overall, but a 5 out of 5 for seemingly having its own weather system.”
2. Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue
Coming in at a close second, the store on Camelback Road and Seventh Avenue received 16 votes. One reader shared that it “hasn’t seen a renovation in years. Can’t keep products on the shelves, it is not catering to the neighborhood.” Another reader described the store as “dire.” A few commenters noted the smell. “Absolute chaos” one wrote. “Always smells like burnt rubber from someone setting an aisle on fire recently.” Yikes.
3. 51st Avenue and Baseline RoadThe third-worst store, according to readers, is the Fry’s on 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. While this store got 14 votes, commenters didn’t elaborate much. Some noted feeling unsafe in the area. One reader explained that they "drive 20 mins away to shop at 40th St. and Chandler and I live 1.5 miles from the one in Laveen." Another reader docked the store points for “not having fresh produce, bruised and moldy fruit and veggies!”
4. Hatcher and Cave Creek RoadsOne comment summed up the 10 votes for the store on Hatcher and Cave Creek. “Surly employees, parking lot looks like a bomb went off, broken carts, dirty floors. And that’s on a good day,” the reader wrote. Another shared their opinion that this location is the worst “HANDS DOWN."
5. 44th Street and Thomas Road
The Fry’s store on Thomas Road and 44th Street got six votes, taking the fifth spot. One reader complained that the “layout makes no sense at all.”
There was, however, some pushback against these votes. One reader wrote “people who list 44th St and Thomas live sheltered lives.” Another wrote, “lol that location is fine. You live in Arcadia don’t you?”
6. Tie: Main Street and Alma School Road / Seventh Street and Baseline Road
For the title of the sixth-worst Fry’s in Phoenix, there was a tie between the Mesa location on Main Street and Alma School Road and the store at Seventh Street and Baseline Road in South Phoenix.
About Alma School, one customer described the store as “understaffed, poor stocking practices, dirty.” Another said it has “sketchy people hanging out and just a general uncomfortable feeling and vibe.”
At Seventh Street and Baseline Road, one reader noted “poor customer service, everything I personally need is always out of stock and the parking is a royal rumble. Everyone wants to body slam you for the decent spots.”
We will point out that’s true at many grocery stores around town. Ever tired to park at Trader Joe’s on a Sunday? But the tie-breaker comes down to a tale of exploding breakfast meats.
“Bought Jimmy Dean sausage and the next morning it literally exploded from being spoiled by over two months,” one reader shared. “I called to tell them it was happening, didn’t even want a refund, and the manager went 'well what can ya do?' lmao like what.” Indeed.