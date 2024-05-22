 Worst Phoenix restaurant health inspections in April | Phoenix New Times
Roaches and mold: 5 of the worst recent restaurant violations in Phoenix

Restaurant inspectors found bugs, moldy fruit and two-week-old food at Valley restaurants in April.
May 22, 2024
Some of the grossest recent restaurant violations were found in Mesa, Tempe and Sunnyslope.
Some of the grossest recent restaurant violations were found in Mesa, Tempe and Sunnyslope. Kanawa Studio/Getty

Bugs, moldy strawberries and two-week-old food top the list of the most stomach-turning finds restaurant inspectors saw at Phoenix eateries in April.

A staff of nearly 80 inspectors from the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department spreads out across the county to make sure kitchens are clean and safe. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. When restaurants receive three or more priority violations, they receive a "D" letter grade. Priority violations are classified as major issues that directly contribute to the increased risk of foodborne illness or injuries.

Restaurants must immediately fix violations, and if they can't, they have three days to get in shape for their reinspection.

Here are some of the scariest finds in Valley restaurants in April, according to county inspection reports. Take it from us, don't read this over lunch.

Best Hong Kong Dining

1116 S. Dobson Road, #123, Mesa
Best Hong Kong Dining received four priority violations on its April 3 inspection, and a whole lot was going on in the kitchen.

Raw pork belly was stored at room temperature, and hung on racks with dusty fans pointed at it. Liquid plant fertilizer was stored above the prep counter where open food was stored. Raw duck was stored in plastic shopping bags and raw pork belly and dumplings were stored white trash bags.

And as a final ringing endorsement, the inspector "observed approximately 5+ live roaches in various life stages."

Harbor Seafood Cajun House

2711 S. Alma School Road, #14, Mesa
Raw chicken was a problem for the Mesa location of Harbor Seafood Cajun House on its April 9 inspection. The inspector found cooked chicken stored inside boxes that previously held raw chicken or raw egg. The violations continued with a "heavily soiled" and malfunctioning drain.

The "floor sink below the 3-compartment sink (was) observed backing up onto the floor when the water from the sink was emptied," according to the report.

Zipps Sports Grill

1860 E. Warner Road, Tempe
In an April 10 inspection, Zipps Sports Grill in Tempe had five priority violations, many also related to raw chicken. In a prep cooler, raw chicken was stored above veggie patties and hand-washing practices weren't followed.

There were also multiple instances of old food. Cooked soup with a discard date of April 4 and sausage with a discard date of April 7 were both found.

Lastly, an inspector observed a "prep employee pick trash up off (the) ground and begin handling ready-to-eat foods without washing hands."

Kneaders Bakery

6611 E. McDowell Road, Mesa
The McDowell Road location of Kneaders Bakery in Mesa received a "D" letter grade on its April 15 inspection.

Eleven cartons of moldy strawberries with "pronounced organic white growth" were found in the walk-in refrigerator, along with lettuce and cheese that were too warm. Cleanliness in food prep was also an issue.

The inspector reported observing a "front house staff employee prepping cream frosting to spread on a sweet roll. Employee microwaved frosting, grabbed a spoon, adjusted pants near belt area, scratched face and then proceeded to spread frosting on sweet roll."

Timo Wine Bar

8801 N. Central Ave. #104
Timo Wine Bar received a host of violations on its April 16 inspection, starting with uncovered raw beef and seafood and old spinach and artichoke dip, brie soup, roasted veggies and risotto. The dishes were prepared longer than seven days prior, with some as old as April 2.

Inspectors also observed "numerous flying insects in the back prep room, bar area, and dining room," plus "flying insects land on uncovered food and food contact surfaces," and " spider webs with trapped insects and spiders under the prep sink in the back prep room."

To round out the failing report, inspectors also found a carpeted mat under the urinal in a restroom.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
