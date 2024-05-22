Roaches and mold: 5 of the worst recent restaurant violations in Phoenix

Best Hong Kong Dining

1116 S. Dobson Road, #123, Mesa Best Hong Kong Dining received four priority violations on its April 3 inspection, and a whole lot was going on in the kitchen.



Raw pork belly was stored at room temperature, and hung on racks with dusty fans pointed at it. Liquid plant fertilizer was stored above the prep counter where open food was stored. Raw duck was stored in plastic shopping bags and raw pork belly and dumplings were stored white trash bags.



And as a final ringing endorsement, the inspector "observed approximately 5+ live roaches in various life stages."



Harbor Seafood Cajun House

2711 S. Alma School Road, #14, Mesa Raw chicken was a problem for the Mesa location of Harbor Seafood Cajun House on its April 9 inspection. The inspector found cooked chicken stored inside boxes that previously held raw chicken or raw egg. The violations continued with a "heavily soiled" and malfunctioning drain.



The "floor sink below the 3-compartment sink (was) observed backing up onto the floor when the water from the sink was emptied," according to the report.



Zipps Sports Grill

1860 E. Warner Road, Tempe In an April 10 inspection, Zipps Sports Grill in Tempe had five priority violations, many also related to raw chicken. In a prep cooler, raw chicken was stored above veggie patties and hand-washing practices weren't followed.



There were also multiple instances of old food. Cooked soup with a discard date of April 4 and sausage with a discard date of April 7 were both found.



Lastly, an inspector observed a "prep employee pick trash up off (the) ground and begin handling ready-to-eat foods without washing hands."

Kneaders Bakery

6611 E. McDowell Road, Mesa

The inspector reported observing a "front house staff employee prepping cream frosting to spread on a sweet roll. Employee microwaved frosting, grabbed a spoon, adjusted pants near belt area, scratched face and then proceeded to spread frosting on sweet roll."



Timo Wine Bar

8801 N. Central Ave. #104 Timo Wine Bar received a host of violations on its April 16 inspection, starting with uncovered raw beef and seafood and old spinach and artichoke dip, brie soup, roasted veggies and risotto. The dishes were prepared longer than seven days prior, with some as old as April 2.



Inspectors also observed "numerous flying insects in the back prep room, bar area, and dining room," plus "flying insects land on uncovered food and food contact surfaces," and " spider webs with trapped insects and spiders under the prep sink in the back prep room."



To round out the failing report, inspectors also found a carpeted mat under the urinal in a restroom.