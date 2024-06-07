A top Phoenix cocktail bar is for sale. Here's what to know

click to enlarge Garden Bar is located in a historic home built in 1914. Garden Bar PHX

Why is Garden Bar up for sale?



"It sounds really sad, but we kind of created this amazing albatross of our own making," Haasarud says, noting that she's been mulling the "sad" and "bittersweet" decision to sell for the last five months.The decision to sell came down to a few key elements, Haasarud says. One was the need to spend more time with her family, including caring for her teenage children and parents."It is like having a baby," she says of owning and running a bar and the amount of time and attention the business requires. "That comes at a pretty big cost."The second part came down to finances. Both the economic and hospitality climates are changing, Haasarud says, making it increasingly hard for small businesses without deep pockets and investment groups behind them. Building and opening the bar alongside the pandemic didn't make things any easier."When you're not meeting the kind of financial goals you want to, you start having to make some really, really hard decisions," she says. "I think we're probably going to see quite a few bars and restaurants go through the same sort of painful experience."