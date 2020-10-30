Worth Takeaway Is Going as Bob's Burgers for Halloween

It’s Friday, so here are three fun-sized snippets of Phoenix food and drink news from this week.

Jim Bob's Burgers Is Coming to Downtown Mesa

Those on the hunt for a last-minute Halloween event should consider heading to 218 West Main Street in Mesa. That’s where Worth Takeaway — like, the actual restaurant — will be dressed up as the burger joint from Bob's Burgers. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on October 30 and 31, Jim Bob's Burgers (named for Worth co-owner Jim Bob Strothers) will be offering burgers as well as JBB gear. Pop-up visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite Bob's Burgers character but are asked to stay six feet apart from other Bob's Burgers characters.

EXPAND One more hot sauce for your fridge door. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli Releases Its Own Hot Sauce

It’s election season, which may remind a certain few among us of the Hillary Clinton hot-sauce debacle from 2016. However, Miracle Mile Deli probably has no intention of rehashing that fiasco by introducing its own hot sauce, as it did this week. In partnership with the much-loved Arizona Pepper Products, MMD’s new Fiery Phoenix Hot Sauce is made with “locally grown red ripened jalapeno peppers, pepper solids, and other natural ingredients.” Throw some on your pastrami or take home a five-ounce bottle for $6.

EXPAND Geordie’s Chef de Cuisine, Ashley Goddard, has some new menus in store. Wrigley Mansion

Geordie’s Restaurant and Lounge is Back on November 17

Geordie’s Restaurant and Lounge, a New Times Top 100 eatery inside historic Wrigley Mansion, has begun taking reservations this week for its November 17 reopening. The mansion has been closed since early 2020 for renovations, which include the addition of more outdoor dining seating. Chef de Cuisine Ashley Goddard has also updated lunch and dinner menus, and a new brunch menu will debut on November 29. What’s more, CEO and wine director Paola Embry has added way more Arizona wines to the restaurant’s list and the Jamie’s Wine Bar experience. Reservations can be made now via Tock.

