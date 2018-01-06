Hey Phoenix Creatives, Here Are 9 Ways to Get Your Work Out There

Creatives eager to get their work noticed have a new crop of opportunities, ranging from exhibitions to performances. We've rounded-up nine calls for art and job openings for creatives, to help visual, literary, and performance artists get 2018 off to a great start.

The Big Read

The Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing is seeking individuals and organizations with an interest in "developing and implementing artistic, literary, or cultural events and programs" for Louise Erdich's The Round House as part of an application for the National Endowment for the Arts' Big Read program in spring 2019. Submissions are due by Monday, January 15. Get details on the Piper Center website.



EXPAND Ryan Zoghlin work featured in a previous "Light Sensitive" exhibit at Art Intersection. Ryan Zoghlin/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"Light Sensitive"

Art Intersection invites artists to submit work for consideration for its "Light Sensitive" exhibition, which will feature "art created using traditional darkroom and alternative photographic processes." The exhibition, which will run from March 6 to April 21, will be juried by photographer scott b. davis (who uses all lowercase for his name). Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 16. Learn more on the Art Intersection website.

Sustainability Poetry

Phoenix Poet Laureate Rosemarie Dombrowski is seeking Arizona poets to submit short poems with a sustainability theme for possible display with visual art on exhibition panels for the Seventh Avenue and Glenrosa Streetscape. The work will be displayed as large-scale, illuminated panels for people to read as they pass by. Poems must be submitted by Friday, January 19. Find more information on the City of Phoenix website.

Water/Ways Coloring Book

Arizona Humanities is looking for an artist to create the front and back cover design for a coloring book to accompany a Smithsonian traveling exhibition titled "Water/Ways" during its run in 12 Arizona cities. The exhibition explores the impact of water on history and culture, as well as ways to protect water resources. The submission deadline is Friday, January 19. Learn more on the City of Phoenix website.

EXPAND Linda Ingraham work featured in the first "Nasty Women Phoenix Unite" art show. Linda Ingraham/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"Nasty Women Phoenix Unite"

Exhibition organizers are seeking work for a Nasty Women Phoenix Unite art show happening on Saturday, February 3, at Grand ArtHaus. The show will include two- and three-dimensional work, and all pieces must be for sale with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood Arizona. Submissions are due on Friday, January 26. Find additional information on the Nasty Women Phoenix Unite website.

Exotic 2018

Alwun House is looking for artists and performers for exotic-themed shows taking place between Friday, February 9, and Saturday, March 17. Artists are encouraged to "pull out all the stops, with edgy adventurous work; from the dark side to the fantastical." Submissions are due by Friday, January 19. Get details on the Alwun House website.

This mural by Volar is located on 16th Street and Missouri Avenue. Volar/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Business Mural

Central Arizona Supply, a business with a Phoenix location at 16th Street and East Camelback Road, is looking for an artist with outdoor mural experience to paint a 100-foot mural that reflects the surrounding community. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 30. Find more information on the Central Arizona Supply website.

Art Works Grants

The National Endowment for the Arts is accepting applications for its ArtWorks grants, which fund projects that celebrate America's cultural heritage, promote respect for diverse beliefs and values, and expand "our understanding of ourselves as individuals and as a society." Grants range from $10,000 to $100,000. The deadline for the next cycle is Thursday, February 15. Get details on the NEA website.

Childsplay performance of Pete, or The Return of Peter Pan at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tim Trumble

Teaching Artists

The Valley-based theater company is holding general auditions in May. Currently, it has openings for several positions, including School Relationship and Booking Coordinator, Bilingual Early Childhood Teaching Artist, Teaching Artists, and Guest Artists/Designers. Application deadlines vary. Learn more on the Childsplay website.

