13 Places to Find Your Next Book Club in Metro Phoenix

The First Draft Book Club covers a new book each month at Changing Hands Phoenix.

Book clubs and literary meetups are becoming all the mild-mannered rage, and the Valley happens to have a lot of them. In metro Phoenix, book groups are hosted by the dozens at library branches, independent bookstores, a museum, and even a few historic sites.

Eager readers looking to talk all things book and author can find groups focusing on local authors, Westerns, and mysteries, while some just get together to read their own picks in silence. More than a few also have a bar.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the hundreds of book clubs happening throughout the Valley, but here are a few worth checking out.

The Century Library Meeting Room hosts a number of book clubs in the Biltmore area.

Century Library

1750 East Highland Avenue

602-262-4636

The Biltmore area’s Century Library – part of the Phoenix Public Library system – hosts the monthly Century Friends Book Club, which meets in the Century Library Meeting Room every first Wednesday of the month. Registration is not required, and there is no fee to join. It's the same concept for the Century Friends Mystery Book Club, except that members meet every third Thursday to discuss a selected mystery novel. New members are always welcome.

The First Draft Book Club covers Laurie Notaro's Crossing the Horizon for November.

Changing Hands Phoenix

300 West Camelback Road

602-274-0067

The central Phoenix location of the two Changing Hands bookstores, this bookshop and happy hour stop hosts a number of book clubs. Here you'll find the Arizona Opera Book Club, a Silent Book Club, and the First Draft Book Club. The official book club of First Draft Book Bar, the monthly First Draft Book Club meetup is guided by the Republic's Barbara VanDenburgh, and usually covers a current, buzz-worthy release. Speaking of buzz, you can grab yourself a beer, wine, or coffee at happy hour prices during the talk.

Changing Hands Bookstore Tempe hosts book clubs for days.

Changing Hands Tempe

6428 South McClintock Drive, Tempe

480-730-0205

Around since 1998, the Tempe location of Changing Hands is an obvious choice for book clubs. With meet-ups held in the back of the store, club focuses range from modern fiction, Spanish, sci-fi and fantasy, and crime fiction to more niche topics like the Path of the Craft Bookgroup, Mocha Girls Bookgroup, and the Pagan Book Talk. Visit the Changing Hands Book Clubs website for a full list. You can also register your own club, and receive 10 percent off paperback and 20 percent off hardcover selections.

The Desert Broom Library is a stunning piece of architecture. Oh, and there are book clubs, too.

Desert Broom Library

29710 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

602-262-4636

Designed by Richärd + Bauer, the Desert Broom Library in Cave Creek is not only a stunning, LEED-certified building, it's also the home of the monthly Novel Ideas Book Club. Assembling every fourth Tuesday in the meeting room, the club selects everything from suspense and mystery to romance and nonfiction for its two-hour discussion. New members are welcome.

The main Glendale Library hosts the Real to Reel Book Group and several more book clubs.

Glendale Public Library Central Library

5959 West Brown Street, Glendale

623-930-3530

Also referred to as the Main Library, this flagship branch of the Glendale Public Library system neighbors the beautiful Glendale Xeriscape Garden. The Glendale Main Library hosts everything from the Southwest and Western-themed Best of the West Book Discussion Group and self-care group A You-niquely Designed Book Discussion Club to the Afternoon Readers' Group and Mystery Readers Group. The Real to Reel Book Group holds discussions on books that were made into movies, and meets in the large meeting room on second Monday.

Join the Second Wednesday Silent Reading Club at Grand Central Coffee Company.

Grand Central Coffee Company

718 North Central Avenue

602-795-8552

This massive coffee shop and event space features the Second Wednesday Silent Reading Club hosted by Pete Petrisko and Stacey Champion. The monthly, family-friendly silent reading group encourages attendees to BYO book to catch up on that novel/paperback/hiking guide/whatever. The Grand Central Coffee Company also offers a full menu and bar, so you can indulge in a little dinner or drink from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Each month also has a theme, named like the chapter of a book, to express life in Phoenix.

Join the Phoenix Art Museum's Art Lovers Book Club.

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Ave

602-257-1222

Book fans and the art world collide at the Art Lovers Book Club at Phoenix Art Museum. Held in the Lemon Art Research Library, the group has covered everything from The Painted Kiss by Elizabeth Hickey and The Pink Suit by Nicole Mary Kelby to Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Net. There are usually three sessions of discussion per book each month. The event is free, but does not include admission to the museum itself. Space is pretty limited, so an RSVP is required. Participants must read the book in advance, which is usually carried in the museum store, and is often available through the nearby Burton Barr Central Library.

Read on for more reading groups.


