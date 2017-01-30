The 5 Most Insecure Sex Scenes of HBO's Insecure (NSFW)

A classic man on a newly classic show. HBO

If you aren't caught up on Insecure yet, you really should fire up your friend's cousin's neighbor's HBO Go account right now. It might be the realest show on TV these days, and it's the perfect answer for those of us who can't stand watching Girls anymore (but will still watch the last season just to see if Shoshanna ever recovers from her Japan trip). Seriously, the whole thing is four hours long (does that even count as bingewatching?), you don't have Game of Thrones for a while longer, and both Atlanta and Westworld ain't coming back until 2018. Essentially, there's no excuse not to watch Insecure at this point, and you'll gain an appreciation for the term "broken pussy" like you've never had before.

Anyway, since it's HBO's latest hit, you know there's a decent amount of sex and nudity in it. Here are the five sex scenes we'll never forget from the first season of Insecure .

EXPAND So ... that happened. HBO

Studio Luv

Despite her early attempts to get on the right track with her boyfriend Lawrence, it took Issa a whopping five episodes before she finally gave in to her lust for her "what if" man, Daniel, whom she's had feelings for since college. She knew as soon as she entered the booth in his private recording studio that she was feeling some type of way about her old flame, but took it a step too far when they decided to play the always classic game of “what could’ve been.” Upon seeing Daniel’s washboard abs, Lawrence and his Captain Crunch-eating, couch-sitting self were suddenly a distant memory.

EXPAND Oh, Molly. HBO

Fixing a Broken Pussy

In the quest to fix her possibly "broken pussy," Molly's elongated string of unsuccessful dates and relationships eventually leads her to Jared, a man she'd met a few nights prior who seemed to have everything she was looking for. After introducing him to the squad, she learns that not only is he easygoing, confident, and funny, but that he also didn’t go to college (by choice) and works for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. This conflicts with her high-strung lawyer personality, so she chooses to waste some more of her time on another series of dates with wealthy, career-driven men. Once she realizes they’re not what she's looking for either, she drunkenly shows up at Jared’s house to apologize before passing out on his couch. Though he isn’t quick to forgive her, he is kind enough to offer her some Cookie Crisp out of the box before banging it out up against the wall and sending her on her way.

EXPAND A round of applause for Chrissy Teigen. HBO

Home-Cooked Loving

Jared’s sexual domination the first time around was exactly what Molly wanted, so she invited him over for a home-cooked meal, compliments of Chrissy Teigen's DIY book of feasts, Cravings. (After all, who else would you turn to when you want to impress someone with your cooking for the first time?) She barely opens the door to greet him before Jared has her bent over the kitchen counter. Because the evening’s festivities wouldn’t have been the same without her, Molly makes sure to give a very vocal “Thank you!” to Teigen while they're going at it. Jared replies, “Have you tried Blue Apron?”

Read on for more of Insecure's best NSFW scenes.

