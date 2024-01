Harkins Theatres hosts ‘Lord of the Rings’ extended cut movie series

Arizona Mills 18, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe

Chandler Fashion 20, 3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

Estrella Falls 16, 15010 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear

SanTan Village 16, 2298 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert

Scottsdale 101 14, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.

Tempe Marketplace 16, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe





It's been more than 20 years since Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy debuted in theaters.But for a short time, Harkins Theatres is bringing back the films in epic fashion.From Jan. 19 through 24, a select number of Harkins locations in metro Phoenix will show the extended versions of "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" in CINE XL. That's Harkins' premium large-format movie experience with Dolby Atmos sound and a 4K laser projection.Harkins locations that offer CINE XL are:Cost is $8 per film, or $30 for a series pass that includes all three films plus one small popcorn per screening. Visit the Harkins website for tickets and more info.