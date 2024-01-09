Harkins Theatres hosts ‘Lord of the Rings’ extended cut movie series

But for a short time, Harkins Theatres is bringing back the films in epic fashion.
From Jan. 19 through 24, a select number of Harkins locations in metro Phoenix will show the extended versions of "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" in CINE XL. That's Harkins' premium large-format movie experience with Dolby Atmos sound and a 4K laser projection.
Harkins locations that offer CINE XL are:
- Arizona Mills 18, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe
- Chandler Fashion 20, 3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
- Estrella Falls 16, 15010 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear
- SanTan Village 16, 2298 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
- Scottsdale 101 14, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
- Tempe Marketplace 16, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe