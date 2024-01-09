 Harkins to showcase ‘Lord of the Rings’ on its biggest Phoenix screens | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Film & TV

Harkins Theatres hosts ‘Lord of the Rings’ extended cut movie series

The local theater chain is showing the extended versions of the films in CINE XL — but only for a few days.
January 9, 2024
New Line Cinema
Share this:
It's been more than 20 years since Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy debuted in theaters.

But for a short time, Harkins Theatres is bringing back the films in epic fashion.

From Jan. 19 through 24, a select number of Harkins locations in metro Phoenix will show the extended versions of "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" in CINE XL. That's Harkins' premium large-format movie experience with Dolby Atmos sound and a 4K laser projection.

Harkins locations that offer CINE XL are:

  • Arizona Mills 18, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe
  • Chandler Fashion 20, 3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
  • Estrella Falls 16, 15010 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear
  • SanTan Village 16, 2298 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
  • Scottsdale 101 14, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
  • Tempe Marketplace 16, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe

Cost is $8 per film, or $30 for a series pass that includes all three films plus one small popcorn per screening. Visit the Harkins website for tickets and more info.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Tempe’s historic Hayden Flour Mill set for revitalization

Arts & Culture News

Tempe’s historic Hayden Flour Mill set for revitalization

By Ellie Willard | Cronkite News
10 photos of a chilly First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix

Photos

10 photos of a chilly First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
5 free things to do this week in Phoenix

Things to Do

5 free things to do this week in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Oscar Mayer is looking for Wienermobile drivers. Here’s how to apply

Arts & Culture News

Oscar Mayer is looking for Wienermobile drivers. Here’s how to apply

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation