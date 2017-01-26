Queen's Coming to Metro Phoenix This Summer — And Adam Lambert Will Be Singing
Brian May, left, with Adam Lambert
By @DianaKat1 DianaKat (Smugmug)/CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Freddie Mercury might have been the best rock frontman of all time. On stage, he attracted every eyeball in the house to not just witness his inimitable sense of showmanship but to watch him use his acrobatic, powerful pipes sing some of the best rock songs ever written.
Mercury was so irreplaceable that for more than a decade after his death, Queen didn't even try to find a substitute. Paul Rodgers stepped in for a few concert dates between 2006 and 2009, but it wasn't until 2012 that Queen finally found a voice that could do justice to Mercury's towering vocals.
And now, Queen + Adam Lambert are coming to Phoenix. The group will kick off a 25-city arena tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on June 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at livenation.com.
If you have any doubts as to Lambert's ability to do Mercury's vocals justice, just check out some live videos of the collaboration. It's easy to see why Brian May and Rodger Taylor continue to tap him for arena tours.
Here are the Queen + Adam Lambert full 2017 tour dates:
Friday, June 23 - Phoenix, AZ -Gila River Arena
Saturday, June 24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Monday, June 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Thursday, June 29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Saturday, July 1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
Sunday, July 2 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Tuesday, July 4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Thursday, July 6 - Denver, CO -Pepsi Center Arena
Saturday, July 8 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
Sunday, July 9 - Kansas City, MO -Sprint Center
Thursday, July 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Friday, July 14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Monday, July 17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Tuesday, July 18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
Thursday, July 20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
Friday, July 21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, July 23 - Uncasville, CT -Mohegan Sun Arena
Tuesday, July 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wednesday, July
Friday, July 28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
Sunday, July 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Monday, July 31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center
Wednesday, August 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Friday, August 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Saturday, August 5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Related Location
9400 W. Maryland Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85305
