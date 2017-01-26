Queen's Coming to Metro Phoenix This Summer — And Adam Lambert Will Be Singing

Freddie Mercury might have been the best rock frontman of all time. On stage, he attracted every eyeball in the house to not just witness his inimitable sense of showmanship but to watch him use his acrobatic, powerful pipes sing some of the best rock songs ever written.

Mercury was so irreplaceable that for more than a decade after his death, Queen didn't even try to find a substitute. Paul Rodgers stepped in for a few concert dates between 2006 and 2009, but it wasn't until 2012 that Queen finally found a voice that could do justice to Mercury's towering vocals.

Related Stories Queen + Paul Rodgers

And now, Queen + Adam Lambert are coming to Phoenix. The group will kick off a 25-city arena tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on June 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at livenation.com.

If you have any doubts as to Lambert's ability to do Mercury's vocals justice, just check out some live videos of the collaboration. It's easy to see why Brian May and Rodger Taylor continue to tap him for arena tours.

Here are the Queen + Adam Lambert full 2017 tour dates: