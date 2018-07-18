Paul Gosar Called 'Disgrace' After Arizona Congressman Defends Anti-Muslim Activist

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar shared this photo from his trip to London on Twitter: "I object to the suppression of the truth," he wrote.

Democrats and activists blasted Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar on Tuesday after the Republican went to London and rallied for a jailed leader of Britain's anti-immigrant fringe.

A four-term congressman from Prescott, Gosar delivered a jaw-dropping speech about free speech and Muslim immigrants to an audience of supporters of Tommy Robinson, the imprisoned founder of an anti-Muslim street protest group.

Robinson's fans and detractors rallied in London on Saturday during President Trump's visit to the U.K. The 35-year-old activist (real name: Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) is currently serving a 13-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

Democrats in Arizona excoriated Gosar for his statements vilifying Muslim immigrants at the rally for Robinson. The congressman said that a "scourge" of Muslim men from Pakistan and Bangladesh are responsible for rampant sex trafficking and child abuse in Britain.