Jeff Flake Really Loves Free Trade, Promises to Block Trump's Tariffs

Senator Jeff Flake and other Republicans are pushing back on Trump's attempt to tax imports of steel and aluminum.

Senator Jeff Flake really loves free trade, and said he'll hit back at President Trump to prove it. He has vowed to counter Trump's proclamations on tariffs.

The outgoing Arizona senator, as well as pretty much every other mainstream Republican, is allergic to Trump's new protectionist measures on aluminum and steel imports. In a statement on Thursday, Flake called the tariffs "a marriage of two lethal poisons to economic growth — protectionism and uncertainty."

"Trade wars are not won, they are only lost," Flake said in the statement. "Congress cannot be complicit as the administration courts economic disaster. I will immediately draft and introduce legislation to nullify these tariffs, and I urge my colleagues to pass it before this exercise in protectionism inflicts any more damage on the economy.”