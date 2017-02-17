menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin Stars

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
A piece of sushi from Michelin-starred Sushi Tokami in Tokyo. Tokyo has the most number of Michelin- starred restaurants, with 227 restaurants in the city. Michelin stars are usually viewed as one of the industry's highest honors.EXPAND
A piece of sushi from Michelin-starred Sushi Tokami in Tokyo. Tokyo has the most number of Michelin- starred restaurants, with 227 restaurants in the city. Michelin stars are usually viewed as one of the industry's highest honors.
Flickr/City Foodsters, https://www.flickr.com/photos/cityfoodsters/
A A

Perhaps no other industry accolade stirs up quite as much discussion and controversy as the almighty Michelin star.

For more than a century, Michelin has published guides to what are, allegedly, the top restaurants in the world. Restaurants and chefs can earn a maximum of three stars. Michelin started in France and published its first guide to North America in 2005. The guide is currently only published in four American cities: New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. No Arizona restaurant has ever won a Michelin star.

One of the biggest criticisms of the guide? Michelin mostly focuses on high-end, expensive fine-dining restaurants that are slowly losing popularity among modern diners. But it doesn't stop there. Chefs have returned Michelin stars. And some have even taken their own lives when they or their restaurants have lost stars. But here's what Phoenix chefs have to say about the relevance of Michelin stars.

Do Michelin stars still matter? Why or why not?

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Bevvy

Cruz Robles, chef of Bevvy

I would say in today's age of Yelp and other online food media, [I] find Michelin stars to be less and less important to the restaurant and more important for the chef overall as a status symbol. I'm sure this is different in other parts of the world. In France, I'm sure it's still very highly regarded. I'm just not sure how much it is here in America.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Snooze, an AM Eatery Gilbert

Kirk Faulkner, executive chef of Snooze, an AM Eatery, Gilbert

Yes and no. It's nice to see awesome restaurants getting some recognition for their outstanding experiences they provide. However, if a place doesn’t have a star, it doesn’t mean they aren’t doing things well.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin Stars
Joe’s Midnight Run

Mike Goldsmith, chef of Joe’s Midnight Run

To me, personally, no, I don't think Michelin stars matter. There are so many great chefs doing great things that won't get the recognition from Michelin simply because they aren't on the big stage.

Jared Porter, chef of The Clever Koi

We personally don't have the type of concept that would probably be recognized by the Michelin guide. However, I think that anybody that is truly in the restaurant business for the right reasons that says
Michelin stars don't matter is not thinking clearly. I can tell you if I were to ever get one star I'd be incredibly honored and pretty damn excited!

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Cullen Campbell, chef of Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

I think Michelin stars still matter, especially since it’s still so new in the U.S. It’s an exciting time to watch it grow across the country, and for chefs and restaurants to grow with it.

Tracy Dempsey, owner of Tracy Dempsey Originals

To some. When great chefs will shoot themselves for the loss of a star (I'm talking about you, [noted French chef] Bernard Loiseau), I think we need to re-evaluate their meaning. I am pretty sure I have never dined in a Michelin star restaurant.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Social Tap Eatery

Keon Salehizadeh, executive chef of Social Tap Eatery

Absolutely the stars matter! It’s very rare for chefs to see any appreciation for years of hard work and dedication. Michelin is the epitome and culmination of a chef's sacrifice and hard work toward
their craft. Although Michelin isn’t rating every city, I still believe many chefs strive to meet the expectations and consistency that Michelin demands.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin Stars
Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Kevin Morrison, chef of Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Related Stories

I believe they matter to foodies; it gives them a “reference,” so to speak. However, I would like to see Michelin update their rating system. There are some amazing chefs and restaurants turning out incredible dishes in a casual atmosphere that are often overlooked.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin Stars
Heather Gill Photography

Gio Osso, chef of Virtu and Nico

Michelin stars will always matter. The Michelin guide to excellence will continue to set the standard in discovering the best of the best. The James Beard Foundation is another that recognizes the best of the best and will always be important in this industry.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin Stars
AWE Collective

Christopher Gross, chef of Christopher’s + Crush Lounge

Absolutely. They are like the opera, theater, or Formula 1. You know you’re getting the best of the best.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Tanzy

Michael Press, executive chef of Tanzy

In Europe they still seem to be relevant. However, I believe here in the U.S. a stellar review from a local or national publication holds more weight with a customer. The average person is no longer reading the Michelin Guide; they are turning to OpenTable, Zagat, and their social media networks for restaurant recommendations.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Pistol Whipped Pastry

Rachel Ellrich Miller, pastry chef and owner of Pistol Whipped Pastry

Yes, I think they matter. I think it’s a symbol of hard work and dedication. However, I also think, though, that our mindset of what constitutes a great meal has changed. The hole in the wall that makes great food can provide an experience as well, albeit different, as a three-star restaurant.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Luci's Healthy Marketplace

Lucia Schnitzer, co-owner of Luci’s Healthy Marketplace, Pomelo, Splurge Ice Cream and Candy Shop, and Luci’s at The Orchard

Food and cooking is an art, so yes, I do think Michelin stars matter and have meaning. Cooking is a way to express yourselves. We all do it every day, but some people just take it to that next level.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Mill Avenue Management Group

Judd Cummings, executive chef of Mill Avenue Management Group

I think that Michelin stars matter in the right environment. There are a million different types of chefs. Some want the recognition for their craft from peers and "experts"; others are in it for more humble reasons. Whatever the reason for entering this crazy and sometimes stressful industry, I think that it is good that chefs can strive for a Michelin star if that is where they want to set their personal bench mark.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

Donny Fawcett, chef of Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

Absolutely, they matter. I do believe the fine dining scene has dropped off quite a bit, but the ability to rate restaurants on a legitimate global scale is imperative. Without chefs striving to be their best, there is no innovation. It's the constant change and the passion that made this industry so insanely popular over the last 20 years. Michelin stars keep us in that light.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin Stars
Sassi

Christopher Nicosia, chef of Sassi

I think that they still matter. It is a measure of excellence in an industry where there really are too many choices for diners to make. It at least gives an indication about the quality of practices and products that are used by the restaurant. It is a notable distinction and gives chefs something to strive for. Our banquet chef, Sarah Turgel, recently returned from Singapore where she ate at a hawker stand that had a Michelin star. She waited in line for three hours for chicken at a hawker's stand, simply because it had a Michelin star. "Totally worth the wait."

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
CRUjiente Tacos

Rich Hinojosa, chef of CRUjiente Tacos

I believe that Michelin stars still matter. I respect the list that Michelin puts out. I like it because it is a set of standards for each level, if you can meet them consistently, then you get the rating. If I go to a two-star or a three star-rated restaurant, I have an expectation of standards that should be met. I love one- and two-star Michelin restaurants, they always seem to be pushing really hard.

Jim Gallen, chef of Tom’s Tavern

I believe the stories that create the Michelin star restaurants are fascinating; however, they are really not relevant to the everyday diner. Most of us simply can’t afford to eat that food. The talent involved in creating that food is not approachable or abundant to a wide-ranging consumer, so relevance is not the challenge, it is attainability, and Michelin star restaurants are not attainable.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Vintage 95 Wine Lounge

Jose Farias, chef of Vintage 95 Wine Lounge

Not so much in the Valley. A star is a great honor, but Michelin doesn't even come out here to rate anyone. The food scene in the Valley is getting better all the time, so maybe soon some of the places out here will get the recognition they deserve.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
The Boulders Resort & Spa

Brian Archibald, executive chef of The Boulders Resort & Spa

Of course they do. They are a scale to measure excellence in the entire dining experience for the guest.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Perk Eatery

Pauline Martinez, owner of Perk Eatery

To me, not really. Most restaurants don't attain that level of recognition. I love food that is not fussy, food that is soul-warming and comforting. I value the accolades as a benchmark of success in a cutthroat industry, but success is not always measured in stars.

22 Phoenix Chefs Discuss Michelin StarsEXPAND
Lincoln

Chris Neff, chef of Lincoln

They definitely serve a great purpose and are still one of the highest honors a chef can receive, but its net is only cast so far, only covering a few cities in America. There are so many talented chefs with unbelievable restaurants all over the United States, so I rely more on James Beard Awards and Food & Wine Top 10 every year to paint a more accurate picture of our craft.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Okra
More Info
More Info

5813 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-296-4147

www.okraaz.com

miles
Bar Crudo
More Info
More Info

3603 N. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-358-8666

www.crudoaz.com

miles
Crudo
More Info
More Info

3603 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-358-8666

www.crudoaz.com

miles
Virtu Honest Craft
More Info
More Info

3701 N. Marshall Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-946-3477

www.virtuscottsdale.com

miles
Clever Koi
More Info
More Info

4236 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-222-3474

www.thecleverkoi.com

miles
Nico
More Info
More Info

366 N. Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85234

miles
Nico Heirloom Kitchen
More Info
More Info

366 N. Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85234

480-584-4760

www.nicoaz.com/#virtu

miles
La Bocca Urban Pizzeria and Wine Bar
More Info
More Info

699 S. Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-967-5244

www.laboccapizzeria.com

miles
La Bocca Wine Bar and Urban Kitchen
More Info
More Info

5415 E. High St.
Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-840-1799

www.facebook.com/LaBoccaNorthPhoenix

miles
Luci's Healthy Marketplace
More Info
More Info

1590 E. Bethany Home Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-773-1339

www.lucishealthymarketplace.com

miles
Luci's Healthy Marketplace
More Info
More Info

1590 E Bethany Home Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-773-1339

miles
The Orchard PHX
More Info
More Info

7100 N 12th St.
Phoenix, Arizona 85020

602-633-2600

www.pomelophx.com

miles
Joe's Midnight Run
More Info
More Info

6101 N. Seventh St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

480-459-4467

joesmidnightrun.com

miles
Perk Eatery
More Info
More Info

6501 E. Greenway Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-998-6026

www.perkeatery.com/Perk_Eatery/Home.html

miles
Tracy Dempsey Originals
More Info
More Info

No address listed
Phoenix, AZ

602-376-9021

www.tracydempseyoriginals.com

miles
Camelback Inn, A JW Marriott Resort & Spa, Scottsdale
More Info
More Info

5402 E. Lincoln Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

480-948-1700

www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxcb-...

miles
Tom's Tavern & 1929 Grill
More Info
More Info

2 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-257-1688

www.tomstavernphoenix.com

miles
Tom's Restaurant & Tavern
More Info
More Info

2 N Central Ave
Phoenix, Arizona 85004

602-257-1688

www.eventbrite.com/e/toms-speakeasy-p...

miles
Vintage 95
More Info
More Info

95 W. Boston St.
Chandler, AZ 85225

480-855-9463

www.vintage95.com

miles
The Boulders Resort & Waldorf Astoria Spa
More Info
More Info

35631 N. Tom Darlington Dr.
Carefree, AZ 85377

480-595-3500

www.theboulders.com

miles
Sassi
More Info
More Info

10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

480-502-9095

www.sassi.biz

miles
Christopher's Restaurant and Crush Lounge
More Info
More Info

2502 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-522-2344

www.christophersaz.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >