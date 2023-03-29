Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Chef News

From 12 to None: No Arizona Chefs Are 2023 James Beard Award Finalists

March 29, 2023 9:11AM

The James Beard Awards will be announced on June 5. None of the dozen finalists in Arizona made the cut.
The James Beard Awards will be announced on June 5. None of the dozen finalists in Arizona made the cut. Jim Heaphy / Creative Commons
The James Beard Awards are one step closer to crowning this year's winners after the finalists were announced on Wednesday, March 29. But in a sad turn of events for Arizona, no local chefs made the cut.

The news comes as a surprise following a strong showing in the semifinal round, announced in January, when 12 individual chefs or restaurant teams were named as semifinalists.

The awards are some of the most prestigious and competitive honors in food. But Arizona chefs' hopes dwindled quickly as the finalists were announced via Instagram stories on Wednesday morning.

Not a single Arizona chef will be in the running at this year's James Beard Awards. The ceremony will be held in Chicago on June 5.

In the 2022 round, Arizona chefs Chris Bianco and Don Guerra won awards.

click to enlarge
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza was a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2023 James Beard Awards.
Zee Peralta

Who Was in the Running?


The semifinalists that were recognized in January but didn't make the cut on Wednesday:
  • Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe, Phoenix — Outstanding Chef
  • Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff — Outstanding Restaurant
  • Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff — Emerging Chef
  • JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale — Outstanding Bakery
  • Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix — Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
  • Glai Baan, Phoenix — Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
click to enlarge
Grill master Rene Andrade of Bacanora was nominated along with Roberto Centeno for Best Chef Southwest.
JM Photo
Semifinalists for Best Chef Southwest
  • Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno — Bacanora, Phoenix
  • Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber — The Table at Junipine, Sedona
  • Nephi Craig — Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver
  • Wendy Garcia — Tumerico, Tucson
  • Fernando Hernández — Testal, Phoenix
  • Yotaka and Alex Martin — Lom Wong, Phoenix
The full list of 2023 finalists from around the country is available on the James Beard Award website.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation