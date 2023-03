From 12 to None: No Arizona Chefs Are 2023 James Beard Award Finalists

click to enlarge Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza was a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2023 James Beard Awards. Zee Peralta Who Was in the Running? In the 2022 round, Arizona chefs Chris Bianco and Don Guerra won awards.

Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe, Phoenix — Outstanding Chef

Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff — Outstanding Restaurant

Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff — Emerging Chef

JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale — Outstanding Bakery

Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix — Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Glai Baan, Phoenix — Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

click to enlarge Grill master Rene Andrade of Bacanora was nominated along with Roberto Centeno for Best Chef Southwest. JM Photo

Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno — Bacanora, Phoenix

Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber — The Table at Junipine, Sedona

Nephi Craig — Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver

Wendy Garcia — Tumerico, Tucson

Fernando Hernández — Testal, Phoenix

Yotaka and Alex Martin — Lom Wong, Phoenix



The James Beard Awards are one step closer to crowning this year's winners after the finalists were announced on Wednesday, March 29. But in a sad turn of events for Arizona, no local chefs made the cut.The news comes as a surprise following a strong showing in the semifinal round, announced in January, when 12 individual chefs or restaurant teams were named as semifinalists.The awards are some of the most prestigious and competitive honors in food. But Arizona chefs' hopes dwindled quickly as the finalists were announced via Instagram stories on Wednesday morning.Not a single Arizona chef will be in the running at this year's James Beard Awards. The ceremony will be held in Chicago on June 5.The semifinalists that were recognized in January but didn't make the cut on Wednesday: