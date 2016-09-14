Andrew Fritz of In Good Spirits on What Hospitality Really Means — And His Restaurant Pet Peeve

EXPAND Courtesy of Andrew Fritz

From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.

21. Andrew Fritz of In Good Spirits

Fans of Citizen Public House and The Gladly in Phoenix ought to know the name Andrew Fritz. He's the Chief Executive Officer and Partner of In Good Spirits hospitality group, which owns both the Scottsdale restaurant and its sister spot in the Biltmore neighborhood. Prior to joining forces with chef Bernie Kantak to open Citizen Pubic House more than half a decade ago, Fritz spent time at Cowboy Ciao and Sea Saw. Fritz also serves on the board for Devour Phoenix, a citywide coalition of independents restaurants.

Today he shares his definition of hospitality and his most memorable dining experience in Phoenix.

My go-to place for bikes and bike gear in Phoenix is Bicycle Haüs. I want everything in that shop. It’s not fair; they’re selling toys to adults. They have some of the most gorgeous bikes and best cycling gear you can buy. Those guys are a blast to ride with, too. And, they’re whiskey and coffee geeks. What’s not to love?

The best-kept secret in Phoenix is...Going on a beer run? Cellars Fine Wine & Spirits on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard is a true neighborhood find. They have a huge craft beer selection, a variety of Arizona and cult wines, and great spirits brands for your home bar. Oh, and they have Homeboy’s Hot Sauce there, too. On top of all that, there’s a drive thru so you don’t have to get out of your car on a 100-plus degree day.

Hospitality means personalizing the service encounter. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat at a bar or table and the bartender or server never even attempted to acquire information about me. I’m not looking for special treatment, but if it was me serving, I’d want to learn something about my guest. Everyone in your restaurant is there for a reason. And, everyone has a story to tell. Why not take the time to find out something about this person. What are their likes, dislikes, or prior experiences? What do they do for a living? Ask yourself, “What can you do to make this guest feel special?” Then, armed with this information, show them the love.

My restaurant pet peeve is wobbly tables. I mean, come on man! How do I sit at a table at 8:00 and no one on the service staff noticed it by then? When I go out, am I really the only diner who’s affected by it? Now, my wife carries those rubber wedges wherever we go. We’ll just discreetly slide them under wobbly tables. I should admit, I wish we were immune to the random wobbly table at our restaurants, but I guess you’ve always got to be striving for something.

My most memorable dining experience was right here locally at Nobuo at Teeter House. It seems like every time I dine there, I have a memorable experience. But, I can’t stop talking about one time in particular. Nobuo is full of knowledge, and he’s unselfish with that knowledge. On this particular occasion, he served us a young chicken from Two Wash Ranch which he explained had been fed Parmagiano Reggiano for two weeks prior to (ahem) slaughter. This chick’s cheese intake alone probably cost more than the price on the menu. The chicken was out of this world — there was this richness to the natural salinity. My dad couldn’t get over the fact that Nobuo had outdone his previous wow moment of serving stress-free tuna sashimi. Nobuo is great at explaining the “starting point” of the food you’re consuming. For me, learning something about what I'm eating takes an experience over the top. Nobuo always delivers!

The 2016 Tastemakers so far:

100. Aaron Chamberlin of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe

99. Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

98. Debby Wolvos of DW Photography

97. Anibal and Salem Beyene of Café Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

96. Bo Mostow of Uptown Farmers Market

95. Julian Wright of Pedal Haus Brewery

94. Stephen Jones of The Larder + The Delta

93. Eric Glomski of Page Spring Cellars

92. Richard Bock of Giuseppe's on 28th

91. Walter Sterling of Ocotillo

90. Daniel Sevilla of Angry Crab Shack

89. Doug Robson of Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe

88. LaDawn Driscoll of Liberty Market

87. Jason Calhoon of The Shop Beer Co. and Side Kick Cold Brew

86. Tim and Kim Cobb of United Lunchadores Street Gourmet

85. Micah Olson of Bar Crudo and Okra Cookhouse and Cocktails

84. Paola Embry of Christopher's + Crush and The Wrigley Mansion

83. Jared Porter of The Clever Koi

82. Diane Corieri of Evening Entertainment Group

81. Erich Schultz of Steadfast Farm

80. Jeff and Leah Huss of Huss Brewing Company

79. Aaron Pool of Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup

78. Diana Santospago of The Maine Lobster Lady food truck

77. Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft and Nico Heirloom Kitchen

76. Lauren Bailey of Upward Projects

75. Rodney Hu of Arizona Distilling Company and Yucca Tap Room

74. Jacob Cutino of Homeboy's Hot Sauce

73. Country and Sergio Velador of Super Chunk Sweets and Treats

72. Dean Thomas of Cornish Pasty Co.

71. Jennifer Caraway of The Joy Bus

70. Scott Holmes of Little Miss BBQ

69. Jared Allen of Proof Artisan Breads

68. Steve McFate of McFate Brewing Company

67. Mel Mecinas of Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

66. Jessa and Dan Koppenhofer of Gilbert Farmers Market

65. Todd and Kelly Bostock of Dos Cabezas WineWorks

64. Ryan Probst of Odelay Bagel Co.

63. Diana Brandt of AZFoodie

62. Benjamin Butler of Hayden Flour Mills

61. Jim and Maureen Elitzak of Zak's Chocolate

60. Michael Babcock of Welcome Diner and Welcome Chicken + Donuts

59. Nick Ambeliotis of Mediterra Bakehouse

58. Peter Kasperski of Cowboy Ciao and Kazimierz World Wine Bar

57. Kimber Stonehouse of LGO Hospitality

56. David Tyda of EATERAZ and Arizona Taco Festival

55. Pavle Milic of FnB

54. Pat Christofolo of Santa Barbara Catering Company and The Farm at South Mountain

53. Brandon Casey of The Ostrich

52. Jonathan Buford of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

51. Sasha Raj of 24 Carrots

50. Rob Fullmer of Arizona Craft Brewers Guild

49. Bill and Lillian Buitenhuys of AZ Bitters Lab

48. Ramona Button of Ramona Farms

47. Justin Piazza of La Piazza Al Forno and La Piazza PHX

46. Andrew Gooi of Food Talkies

45. Jason Raducha of Noble Bread and Noble Eatery

44. Ty Largo of Awe Collective

43. Christopher Gross of Christopher's and Crush Lounge

42. Heidi Lee of Into The Soup

41. ET Rivera of Tres Leches Cafe

40. Monika Woolsey of Hip Veggies

39. Bobby Kramer of The Brickyard

38. Jenna Reeves of Press Coffee Roasters

37. Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market Cafe

36. Bill Kennedy of Futuro

35. Jan Bracamonte of J. Lauren PR & Marketing

34. Erin Romanoff of the uprooted kitchen

33. Baker Mandy Bublitz

32. Tony Chanthavong of Snoh Ice Shavery

31. Donald Hawk of Welcome Chicken + Donuts

30. Krystal Bittner of Arizona Society of Homebrewers

29. Garrison Whiting of Counter Intuitive and Cowboy Ciao

28. Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski of Bite Magazine

27. Chris Osborn of Western Retail Advisors

26. Yasu Hashino of Yasu Sushi Bistro

25. Jennifer Russo of The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

24. Bret Pont of Hobe Meats

23. Josh Hebert of Posh Improvisational Cuisine

22. Tracy Dempsey of Tracy Dempsey Originals