Breakfast Beat: We Begin a Morning Eats Column with Mind-Blowing Ginger Coffee

Each week, we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that just may be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.

AT Oasis

4613 East Thomas Road

602-957-2054

The Scene: AT Oasis is the antithesis of the Henrys, Gladlys and Lucis' of the world – at least in a scenester sense. This is a neighborhood coffee shop, one tucked away in a strip mall on 46th Street and Thomas. The furniture is plain and the space as a whole is nothing fancy. But stay awhile and you’ll see that it takes nothing more than good coffee, fresh food, and a big-hearted owner like Aisha Tedros to create the kind of vibe you’ll want to come back and experience again and again.

The Goods: Tedros flies in her coffee beans from a grower in Ethiopia. Don't be surprised if you see bags of those AT Oasis beans at other coffee houses around the Valley. (Note: Tedros sources teas from all over the world.) To taste a house specialty, try the ginger coffee: ginger adds a kick that you don’t usually get unless you’re spiking coffee with something like booze. The ginger coffee can be enjoyed hot or iced. Both versions are delicious. The menu here is small – breakfast options really only include a frittata or an egg sandwich – but they're both done well, and ingredients are fresh. Plus, AT Oasis's prices are easier to swallow than those of trendier spots down the road.

EXPAND Owner Aisha Tedros moved to Arizona from Eritrea, in Africa, about 15 years ago. She imports her beans directly from Eritrea's neighbor to the north - Ethiopia. Melissa Campana

The Bottom Line: AT Oasis is the no-fuss coffee shop you’ve been looking for, where you can work quietly on your laptop, connect with an old friend without shouting over music, or simply grab a quality coffee on your way to somewhere else. What makes the place special is the environment Tedros and her husband, Abdul, have created. Pop in for a breakfast-to-go, and you’ll probably end up swapping life stories. Stay long enough, and you’ll meet their friends and family members who stop in. AT Oasis is like the Hooper's Store of Sesame Street, but with really good coffee.

Special Something: That ginger coffee. When the weather really cools it’s going to be even better.

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Price: $

Coffee Options: This is what you came for. If you don’t see what you want on the menu, ask Tedros.

Fresh-squeezed juice: Lemonade. Or try a fresh fruit smoothie.

WiFi? Yes.

Drinking Before Noon: Nope. AT Oasis is coffee, tea, and the occasional mango juice; you won’t find alcohol on the menu.

