Canada Week at Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill, Discounted Pastrami Sandwiches at Miracle Mile Deli, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15

Taco Tuesdays CRUjiente Tacos

Tuesday, January 10

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to try new restaurants without spending a ton, head over to Phoenix's CRUjiente Tacos for a Taco Tuesday deal. Guests can get a pork belly taco and a can of beer for $5. Executive chef Richard Hinojosa’s pork belly taco features kimchi, cilantro, and Sriracha aioli on a soft tortilla. For more information, visit CRUjiente Tacos' website.

The patio at Tempe's fine-dining restaurant House of Tricks. Teresa Traverse

Pillsbury Wine Makers Dinner at House of Tricks

Thursday, January 12

Tempe's House of Tricks and Sam Pillsbury have teamed up for a wine makers dinner featuring Pillsbury Wine Company's Arizona wines and a four-course meal. Pillsbury is Arizona's most famous filmmaker turned vintner. The first course features grilled pork belly and sweet cabbage salad with micro radish, mint, and smoked mustard vinaigrette paired with Pillsbury "One Night Stand" Rosé. Dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets cost $100 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit House of Tricks' Eventbrite link.

Miracle Mile Deli

Discounted Pastrami Sandwiches at Miracle Mile Deli

Saturday, January 14

This Saturday, January 14, is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, and Phoenix's Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating with a deal. Enjoy Miracle Mile's hot pastrami sandwich, fries, and a pickle for $8 from 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit Miracle Mile Deli's website.

The Gladly

Chicken Sunday Supper at The Gladly

Sunday, January 15

The Gladly in Phoenix has debuted its weekly Fried Chicken Sunday Supper. Gladly Chef Ben Graham will showcase his fried chicken each week along with his choice of global and Southern-inspired sides ranging from Bernie’s Mac 'n Cheese and collard greens to rice waffles with kimchi glaze and pickled daikon. Fried Chicken Sunday Suppers are available every Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m. only. Each plate costs $25 plus tax and tip and includes a half chicken with two sides. This deal is ongoing and will be offered on Sundays only. For more information, visit The Gladly's website.

Canada Week at Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill

All weekend

Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill is celebrating Canada Week from Saturday, January 14 to Sunday, January 22. During this week, you can enjoy food and drink specials on Canadian cuisine including traditional Canadian poutine, fried cheese curds, Quebecoise meat pie, beaver tails, and Molson beer. The Mill is also releasing its limited-edition maple balsamic vinegar. The week kicks off on Saturday, January 14, and the following food trucks will be there to celebrate: the American Poutine Co., the Cleveland Corned Beef Company, Beaver's Choice Catering Food Truck, and Olive Mill Food Truck. Admission is free. For more information, visit Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill's website.