Now Open: Adding Some Southern Mexican Flavor to 16th Street Restaurant Row

A short stretch of 16th Street is home to an outsize proportion of great Mexican eating. Between Edgemont and Palm you can find strong Mexican seafood, ice cream, tortas, and cochinita pibil. The seasoned purveyors of these eats include Tortas El Guerro, Mariscos Ensenada, Realeza Michoacana, and Barrio Cafe.

Last month, a new Mexican eatery joined these formidable ranks. That eatery is Casa Corazon Restaurant, a restaurant that stands out because of its bright orange exterior. As its hue suggests, Casa Corazon brings something a little different. It brings a cherry-picking of food from the southern regions of Mexico.

The restaurant's owner, though, comes from Mexico's north.