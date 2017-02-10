Here's Pat Duncan’s 2017 Farmer in the House Dining Series Lineup

Pat Duncan (center) and guests at Binkley's Restaurant during the 2016 Farmer in the House dining series. Pat Duncan

This year's installment of Farmer in the House includes eight dinners with chefs including Vincent Guerithault, Christopher Nicosia and Jeremy Pacheco.

Though not vegetarian, each dinner is veggie-centric and features fruits and vegetables from Duncan’s "boutique sustainable farm" in Litchfield Park. Meals are paired with a featured winery or selected by the restaurant’s sommelier.

Duncan, owner of Duncan's Trading Co., grows more than 150 varieties of sustainable fruits and vegetables, including five varieties of chiles, eight varieties of exotic melons and, 15 varieties of multi-colored cherry and full-sized tomatoes.

A portion of the proceeds from each event will benefit the Association of Arizona Food Banks.

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Friday, March 24: Chef/Owners Vincent and Leevon Guerithault and Vincent on Camelback with DRNK Winery. Call (602) 224-0225.

Wednesday, March 29: Executive Chef Christopher Nicosia and Sassi with multiple vineyards. Call (480) 502-9095.

Thursday, April 6: Chef/Owner Carolyn Ellis and Arcadia Farms Cafe with vineyard partner to be determined. Call (480) 941-5665.

Friday, April 21: Executive Chef Chuck Wiley and Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort with vineyard partner to be determined. Call (480) 624-5400.

Thursday, April 27: Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco and Lon’s at The Hermosa Inn with Carlson Creek Vineyard. Call (844) 267-8738.

Tuesday, May 2: Executive Chef Sean Currid and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails with multiple vineyards. Call (602) 258-0231.

Thursday, May 18: Executive Chef Beau MacMillan and elements at Sanctuary Camelback with vineyard partner to be determined. Call (480) 607-2325.

Monday, May 22: Executive Chef Russell Lacasce and Cafe ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho with Cakebread Cellars. Call (480) 421-7997.

For more information and program updates, visit the Duncan’s Trading Company website. Tickets are $60 - $120. Call the restaurant for reservations.

