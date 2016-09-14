Noodle Bar: Otakumen and Pat & Waldo's in Downtown Phoenix Reopen As Single Restaurant

EXPAND Less than a year after opening, this dual concept downtown restaurant is ready to re-brand. Courtesy of Awe Collective

It was always an ambitious plan. And after less than a year of business, it seems chef and owner Marco DiSanto’s plan to put two restaurants under one roof, one serving pasta and the other specializing in Japanese ramen, wasn't just ambitious, but overly so.

That's why DiSanto’s taken the dual-concept restaurant, Otakumen and Pat & Waldo's, and transformed them into a single spot for noodles of all types. Called Noodle Bar, the new(ish) restaurant debuts on Friday, September 16, at 114 West Adams Street in downtown Phoenix.

Unlike in the past, when diners had to order at separate counters depending on whether they wanted Pat & Waldo's Italian fare or Otakumen's Japanese cuisine, Noodle Bar will offer a single menu and ordering process. The new menu essentially combines the previous offerings into one list, with options such as fettuccine alfredo and bolognese alongside eight types of ramen and yaki soba. You can view the complete Noodle Bar menu below.

In the future, DiSanto hopes to add an expansive take­out program and an expanded bar and cocktail program.

To celebrate the restaurant's grand reopening, Noodle Bar will be hosting a "Free Noodle Day." On Friday, September 16 starting at 11 a.m., the first 10 customers through the door at the top of every hour receive their choice of one (1) free noodle dish while dining in.

For more information, check the Noodle Bar website and Facebook page.

