Four New Asian Restaurants in Metro Phoenix You Don't Want to Miss

The number and breadth of Asian restaurants we have in the Valley keeps expanding. We got some great ones at the end of 2017 (Glai Baan, for example). And we have gotten some winners in 2018. From sushi to noodles to sandwiches to fried chicken, here are four new Asian restaurants more than worth checking out ASAP. These places bring flavors that will have you hoping the eastern Renaissance continues.

Leo Nakano, with spicy salmon roll in foreground Jackie Mercandetti

Sushi Nakano

4025 East Chandler Boulevard

If you didn’t know any better, you could confuse Sushi Nakano with any run-of-the-mill sushi parlor in the city. Peel back the strip mall veneer, though, and you’ll find that Sushi Nakano is closer in spirit and substance to a traditional Tokyo sushi bar. For starters, there’s a pretty great selection of sakana bar snacks, including standard delicacies like geso karaage – deep-fried squid sheathed in an exceptionally light batter. The dish, at once crisp and chewy, really shines here. Sushi, nigiri, and sashimi options are plentiful. Nakano’s nigiri and sashimi game is strong. Unagi, lightly torched freshwater eel pressed against rice, is delightfully savory and earthy. A light glaze of eel sauce draws out the fish’s sweet notes. On the whole, sushi rolls are well-balanced and creative, without veering into the realm of novelty. Options include simple, traditional rolls with ingredients like Japanese cucumber or fermented soybeans, as well as popular standards like the ubiquitous salmon skin roll. Sushi Nakano also offers a small selection of hot noodle dishes and bento boxes.

Yang Nyeom and Ganjang Chicken from Po Chicken Jackie Mercandetti

Po Chicken

1933 West Main Street, #8, Mesa

One of Korea’s hottest culinary exports of the past decade – crispy, juicy Korean fried chicken, or KFC – is still kind of scarce in metro Phoenix. Po Chicken goes a long way toward filling this void. The restaurant sells three varieties of KFC, along with other hard-to-find Korean delicacies. Namely, Po Chicken also specializes in juk – Korean-style rice porridges, which are served with a small but elegant array of banchan, the tiny side dishes that typically land on the table at the beginning of a Korean meal. So what makes KFC different from American-style fried chicken? The magic is in its thin, delicate, very crisp crust. The chicken is only lightly battered and often double-fried, which produces fried chicken with a thin, crackly rind. The crust is a delicious foil to the bird’s moist, juicy interior. The apotheosis of this style is achieved in Po’s basic, sparingly seasoned fried chicken platter, which is labeled on the menu as crispy fried chicken. If you prefer your KFC with a flavorful kick, order it yang nyum-style, which comes dressed in a sweet-spicy sauce.