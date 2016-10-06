menu

Sonata’s Restaurant to Open Later This Month in Scottsdale

Zen Culinary: Chef Kelly Fletcher To Head Up New Asian Fusion Restaurant in Scottsdale


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Sonata’s Restaurant to Open Later This Month in Scottsdale

Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
The restaurant will bring European fare to Scottsdale later this month.
The restaurant will bring European fare to Scottsdale later this month.
Courtesy of Sonata's
A A

Later this month, Scottsdale residents will get a new destination for European cuisine when Sonata's Restaurant opens at 10050 North Scottsdale Road, south of the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. The restaurant will serve dishes from Lithuanian, German, Polish, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish, French, Irish, and other European cuisines.

The restaurant takes its name from owner Sonata Molocajeviene Tuft, a Lithuanian-born Paradise Valley resident, whose personal recipes also inspired many of the menu items. The list will include everything from homemade dumplings with mushroom sauce to chicken Kiev. 

Related Stories

Heading up the kitchen is chef Josh Bracher, whose name you may remember from when he opened Second Story Liquor Bar in Old Town Scottsdale as executive chef. His past experience includes time at Posh restaurant and Tanzy. Bracher graduated from Arizona Culinary Institute. 

In addition to lunch and dinner, Sonata's will serve weekend brunch, which will include a European Bloody Mary and mimosa bar and specials like Hangover Soup. The restaurant will also offer the Restart Juice bar, where on-the-go diners can order freshly squeezed organic juices, smoothies, and Italian coffee, plus healthy “grab and go” items including salads, sandwiches, and a variety of European pastries, muffins, and cookies.

Happy hour will also be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. with reverse happy hour running from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

Sonata's Restaurant is expected to open on Monday, October 24. The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, check the Sonata's website or Facebook page

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >