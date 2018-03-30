An Essential Plate of Mashed Potatoes and Forever-Cooked Beef

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

28: Scotch Beef and Mashed Potatoes from Tarbell's

These days in metro Phoenix, you can find Thai street food and progressive pasta, Iraqi gas station falafel and death-by-poke, milkshake IPAs and sake brewed in Arizona. The options are staggering. If you warped a person from the 1950s to the present and took them to eat, they would be stupefied. Not only are our food options wide, they are constantly widening.

Sometimes, though, you just want a classic.