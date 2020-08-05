15 Social Justice Murals in Metro Phoenix — and Where to Find Them

Phoenix artists have a long history of painting murals that call attention to social justice issues. Here’s a look at 15 metro Phoenix murals that bear important messages about racial equality, immigration, and more.
No More Stolen SistersLucinda “La Morena” Hinojos
First and Garfield streets
La Morena, an artist with Latinx and indigenous roots, painted one of several murals in an alleyway next to The Churchill. The small-scale mural is meant to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.
We Can End Gun ViolenceLalo Cota and Tato Caraveo
First and Roosevelt streets
Moms Demand Action and Carly’s Bistro commissioned this mural painted by Lalo Cota and Tato Caraveo on the eastern wall of Carly’s Bistro in Roosevelt Row. The mural includes Cota’s characteristic use of skeleton imagery.
Say Their Names Billboard
Karen Fiorito
Grand and 11th avenues
California artist Karen Fiorito created a new design for the Grand Avenue Billboard Project organized by artist Beatrice Moore. One side includes the faces of several Black victims of police violence. The other features a voting-themed graphic.
Immigration MuralsHugo Medina
First Avenue south of Van Buren Street
Hugo Medina worked with community members on side-by-side murals addressing immigrant rights. One mural depicts a girl releasing monarch butterflies from a cage. The other features portraits of a diverse group of immigrants.
The Price of Black LivesJeremie 'bacpac' Franco
Oak and 15th streets
Jeremie “bacpac” Franco painted a mural addressing police brutality and the May 25 death of George Floyd. The design sets Floyd’s face in the center of a $20 bill, referencing the fact that police detained him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.
Unlocking Your Potential and FreedomLucinda “La Morena” Hinojos
Central Avenue and Illini Street
La Morena painted this immigrant rights mural as part of a project called "Colors of La Communidad." The central image is a young field worker setting caged doves free, surrounded by butterflies that represent America’s Dreamer generation.
Black Lives Matter MuralMultiple Artists
Third Street south of Roosevelt Street
Six artists worked together to transform a wall in Roosevelt Row into a Black Lives Matter mural featuring the faces of several victims of police brutality. Artists painted different sections of the wall, using floral designs to separate the portraits that put a human face on the issue of racial justice.
School Violence MuralJeremie 'bacpac' Franco
Oak and 14th streets
Jeremie “bacpac” Franco painted this mural that shows a student seated at a desk, with his face in the crosshairs of a gun. She painted the piece to raise awareness about the tragedy of school shootings.
Colibri MuralMultiple Artists
Grand and 10th avenues
Several artists participated in this mural project inspired by the work of Colibri Center for Human Rights, a Tucson organization that helps to identify immigrants who’ve died in the desert along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Love Fights BackMultiple Artists
Van Buren Street and 15th Avenue
Several artists worked together on this mural inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The artwork elevates the value of peaceful protest with images that reference the Arizona flag and landscape, as well as border-related injustice.
SB 1070 MuralAngel Diaz
16th Street Alley north of Thomas Road
Angel Diaz painted a mural with multiple scenes related to America’s history of racism, inspired by Arizona’s controversial SB 1070 legislation adopted in 2010 with support by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, among others.
Justice for DionGiovannie “Just” Dixon”
Seventh Street north of McDowell Road
Giovannie “Just” Dixon painted a tribute to Dion Johnson, a Black man killed by a Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix on May 25. The small-scale mural pictures Johnson with a halo over his head.
Never AgainHugo Medina
40th Street north of McDowell Road
Hugo Medina painted a mural addressing Trump policies that have resulted in immigrant children being placed in cages. The mural includes imagery from the American flag, as well as children peering out from behind bars.
Say Her Name
Collaborative Mural
Fifth and Roosevelt streets
