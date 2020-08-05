15 Social Justice Murals in Metro Phoenix — and Where to Find Them

Artist Ashley Macias painted this portion of a collaborative Black Lives Matter mural in Roosevelt Row.

Phoenix artists have a long history of painting murals that call attention to social justice issues. Here’s a look at 15 metro Phoenix murals that bear important messages about racial equality, immigration, and more.

EXPAND La Morena painted this mural, which honors murdered and missing indigenous women, near The Churchill. Lynn Trimble

No More Stolen Sisters Lucinda “La Morena” Hinojos

First and Garfield streets

La Morena, an artist with Latinx and indigenous roots, painted one of several murals in an alleyway next to The Churchill. The small-scale mural is meant to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

EXPAND Lalo Cota and Tato Caraveo painted this mural addressing gun violence, which is located at Carly's Bistro. Lynn Trimble

We Can End Gun Violence Lalo Cota and Tato Caraveo

First and Roosevelt streets

Moms Demand Action and Carly’s Bistro commissioned this mural painted by Lalo Cota and Tato Caraveo on the eastern wall of Carly’s Bistro in Roosevelt Row. The mural includes Cota’s characteristic use of skeleton imagery.

EXPAND New Say Their Names billboard by Karen Fiorito going up on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Say Their Names Billboard

Karen Fiorito

Grand and 11th avenues

California artist Karen Fiorito created a new design for the Grand Avenue Billboard Project organized by artist Beatrice Moore. One side includes the faces of several Black victims of police violence. The other features a voting-themed graphic.

EXPAND Hugo Medina led a team that painted this mural about immigrant rights near the Downtown YMCA. Lynn Trimble

Immigration Murals Hugo Medina

First Avenue south of Van Buren Street

Hugo Medina worked with community members on side-by-side murals addressing immigrant rights. One mural depicts a girl releasing monarch butterflies from a cage. The other features portraits of a diverse group of immigrants.

EXPAND Artist bacpac created this mural as the nation protested the death of George Floyd. Beth Hall Malapanes

The Price of Black Lives Jeremie 'bacpac' Franco

Oak and 15th streets

Jeremie “bacpac” Franco painted a mural addressing police brutality and the May 25 death of George Floyd. The design sets Floyd’s face in the center of a $20 bill, referencing the fact that police detained him for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

EXPAND Part of La Morena's immigrant rights mural on Central Avenue in South Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Unlocking Your Potential and Freedom Lucinda “La Morena” Hinojos

Central Avenue and Illini Street

La Morena painted this immigrant rights mural as part of a project called "Colors of La Communidad." The central image is a young field worker setting caged doves free, surrounded by butterflies that represent America’s Dreamer generation.

EXPAND Six artists worked together to create this Black Lives Matter mural in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Black Lives Matter Mural Multiple Artists

Third Street south of Roosevelt Street

Six artists worked together to transform a wall in Roosevelt Row into a Black Lives Matter mural featuring the faces of several victims of police brutality. Artists painted different sections of the wall, using floral designs to separate the portraits that put a human face on the issue of racial justice.

EXPAND Bacpac tackled the issue of school shootings in the Oak Street alley near 14th Street. Lynn Trimble

School Violence Mural Jeremie 'bacpac' Franco

Oak and 14th streets

Jeremie “bacpac” Franco painted this mural that shows a student seated at a desk, with his face in the crosshairs of a gun. She painted the piece to raise awareness about the tragedy of school shootings.

Colibri brought artists together to address immigration for this mural on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Colibri Mural Multiple Artists

Grand and 10th avenues

Several artists participated in this mural project inspired by the work of Colibri Center for Human Rights, a Tucson organization that helps to identify immigrants who’ve died in the desert along the U.S.-Mexico border.

EXPAND This collaborative mural is one of several inspired by protests against police brutality. Lynn Trimble

Love Fights Back Multiple Artists

Van Buren Street and 15th Avenue

Several artists worked together on this mural inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The artwork elevates the value of peaceful protest with images that reference the Arizona flag and landscape, as well as border-related injustice.

EXPAND Section of Angel Diaz's mural created in response to SB 1070, which he painted behind Barrio Cafe. Lynn Trimble

SB 1070 Mural Angel Diaz

16th Street Alley north of Thomas Road

Angel Diaz painted a mural with multiple scenes related to America’s history of racism, inspired by Arizona’s controversial SB 1070 legislation adopted in 2010 with support by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, among others.

EXPAND This mural on Seventh Street north of McDowell Street was painted after Dion Johnson was killed on May 25. Lynn Trimble

Justice for Dion Giovannie “Just” Dixon”

Seventh Street north of McDowell Road

Giovannie “Just” Dixon painted a tribute to Dion Johnson, a Black man killed by a Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix on May 25. The small-scale mural pictures Johnson with a halo over his head.

EXPAND Hugo Medina painted this mural, located at Palm Lane and 40th Street, depicting immigrant children being held in cages. Lynn Trimble

Never Again Hugo Medina

40th Street north of McDowell Road

Hugo Medina painted a mural addressing Trump policies that have resulted in immigrant children being placed in cages. The mural includes imagery from the American flag, as well as children peering out from behind bars.

EXPAND One of several murals in a Roosevelt Row alley that address police brutality. Lynn Trimble

Say Her Name



Collaborative Mural

Fifth and Roosevelt streets