ASU Gammage's 2022-23 Season Lineup Is Packed With Audience Favorites

Yesterday, ASU Gammage announced the lineup for its 2022-23 Desert Financial Broadway Across America series, and it's packed with popular titles.
Highlights of the season include the live musical version of the Disney smash hit movie Frozen
, and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's new version of To Kill a Mockingbird
, based on Harper Lee's classic novel.
“We cannot thank our patrons and supporters enough for believing in ASU Gammage this past year as we brought Broadway tours back into our theater. The 2022–2023 season is something to celebrate. It is packed with amazing productions and premieres, and we know our audiences will not only love these shows on stage but will love the experience that goes along with seeing live theater at ASU Gammage,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president for cultural affairs and executive director of ASU Gammage.
The lineup of ASU Gammage's 2022-23 Broadway season.
The full ASU Gammage Desert Financial Broadway Across America season includes:
Six, October 4 to 9, 2022
This 2017 British musical comedy imagines the six wives of Tudor monarch Henry VIII as members of a pop group at a concert. Each queen tells her story, and the one who had the worst time as Henry's wife gets to be the lead singer.
To Kill a Mockingbird, December 6 to 11, 2022
Harper Lee's 1960 novel about attorney Atticus Finch and his children is one of the most celebrated titles in American Literature. In 2018, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin adapted the book for the screen in a version Rolling Stone
called “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic.”
Jesus Christ Superstar, January 31 to February 5, 2023
Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, returns to the stage in a mesmerizing new production. This version, a musical telling of the Biblical story of the life of Jesus Christ, won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.
Frozen, February 22 to March 5, 2023
In the tradition of earlier Disney-to-Broadway titles like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, Frozen is now a hit musical. Featuring beloved songs like "Let It Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" Frozen the musical also includes a dozen new numbers by the film's Oscar-winning songwriters.
A Soldier's Play, May 16 to 21, 2023
The 2020 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Play tells the story of the murder of a sergeant on a Louisiana Army base in 1944. Playwright Charles Fuller won the Pulitzer Prime for his tense drama that
examines questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America.
Hairspray, June 20 to 25, 2023
Filmmaker John Waters' story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, a teen in 1960s Baltimore who sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show, originally got the Broadway musical treatment in 2002. This all-new touring production will reunite the original Broadway creative team and bring Hairspray
to a new generation of theater audiences.
Beetlejuice, August 22 to 27, 2023
Tim Burton’s comic film will turn 35 years old next year when its Broadway musical version takes the stage at ASU Gammage. The show tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
Season Option: Annie, March 24 to 26, 2023
This new production of the classic Broadway musical about the plucky Depression-era orphan and her fabulously wealthy benefactor, Daddy Warbucks, is full of beloved songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard-Knock Life."
Subscribers to the 2021-22 season can now renew their subscriptions for the upcoming season. New subscriptions and single ticket sales will open up later this year. For more information, visit the ASU Gammage website
