ASU Gammage Reschedules Two Musicals — And More Metro Phoenix Culture News

Here’s a quick look at arts and culture news to help you keep up with the city’s creative side.

New Broadway Dates

ASU Gammage has rescheduled two Broadway murals. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! was changed from August 17 to 22, 2021 to October 18 to 23, 2022. Mean Girls was changed from October 19 to 24, 2021 to November 2 to 7, 2021. ASU Gammage also announced that The Lion King is being performed July 7 through 31, 2022.

Community Mural Painting

Civitan Foundation is inviting community members to join artist Isaac Caruso in painting a mural at 1546 East Edgemont Avenue in the Coronado neighborhood between 7 and 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. The mural is being painted on the building that previously featured art by Rose Johnson.

Ana Teresa Fernández, Of Bodies and Borders 1 (performance documentation), 2017, oil on canvas, 54 x 94 inches. Ana Teresa Fernández and Gallery Wendi Norris

New Exhibition Catalog

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art recently released the catalog for “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s — Now,” a group exhibition that was on view from October 26, 2019, to January 19, 2020. The exhibit, which included several Arizona-based artists, explored work created in natural and urban environments to address “social, environmental, and personal transformation.” The exhibit and catalog were supported by a grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. The catalog, which costs $45, is available from the museum shop.

Dance Coalition Awards

Arizona Dance Coalition recently presented its inaugural Creating Connections Awards to 19 dance professionals, including several based in metro Phoenix. Recipients include Lisa Chow of Desert Dance Theatre, Steve Conrad of the Arizona Lindy Hop Society, and Vanessa Ramirez of C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Ballet Forklorico Quetzalli-AZ.

Grand Avenue Change

The former {9} The Gallery space is now home to Cha Cha’s Tea, which recently relocated from another space along Grand Avenue. Owner Ashley Hoekstra, who organized the Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival in 2019, plans to show works by local artists, and commission new murals for the space.

EXPAND Students in the ASU Humanities Lab with a mural they painted with artist Hugo Medina. ASU

Phoenix Mercury Showcase Murals

A recent Phoenix Mercury video featuring new merchandise was filmed against backdrops that include Black Lives Matter murals painted at the Phoenix Suns Arena and in Roosevelt Row, plus an immigration-theme mural created by Hugo Medina and ASU students in a Humanities Lab. Mercury players and Olympic team hopefuls Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith chose the murals in order to highlight social justice issues.

Tempe Complex Planning

The city of Tempe is developing a new master plan for its Community Center Complex that includes the Tempe Public Library, Tempe History Museum, and other cultural resources. The current proposal includes renovations, expansions, and a new human services building for the site. Community members can make online comments through May 17. Also in Tempe, artist Kyllan Maney is painting a large-scale text-based piece on Mill Avenue near Tempe Beach Park and a new mural by the artist Clyde is being unveiled at the Westside Multi-Generational Center on May 7.

EXPAND Texas-based artist Angel Cabrales has a new solo exhibition in Mesa. Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum



New Exhibits

At Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, you can see how artist Angel Cabrales drew on science fiction to imagine a parallel universe in which the Western Hemisphere was never colonized, or explore Rodrigo de Toledo’s contemporary mythology exploring “the illusion of separation from the universe.” The museum is also showing “Docents Select: Indigenous Americas.”

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art opens “Voice-Over: Zineb Sedira” and “And It’s Built on the Sacred” featuring work by Jacob A. Meders on Saturday, May 8. For “Voice-Over,” the artist is creating a new iteration of an iconic work “echoing cinema, theatre, and music festival stages” while exploring anti-imperialist themes. Meders’ installation addresses “the gentrification of indigenous land and the handling of unwanted Euro-American religious objects.”

Artist Opportunities

The Mood Room operated by Artlink at Park Central currently has a call for digital art with submissions due on May 10. FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is accepting submissions for its "Xscape" exhibit through June 14. SunWest Credit Union is holding a competition to select an artist to paint a mural at its Mesa Branch. Artists can apply through May 16, and the selected artist will receive $3,000. The city of Chandler is looking for an artist to paint a mural at Harter Park. Artists can apply through May 9, and the artist fee for the chosen project will be up to $5,000. Valley Metro is seeking an artist to create poster art to commemorate the opening of a new streetcar in Tempe, and artists should apply by June 11.