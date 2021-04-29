ASU Names Its New Film School Director — And More Metro Phoenix Culture News

- Local
Here's a quick look at Phoenix culture news to help you keep up with the city's creative side.
New Film School Director
Dianah Wynter will become the director for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU on July 1. Wynter currently serves as chair of the department of cinema and television arts at California State University, Northridge. Wynter has a background in film, television, and theater.
Irish Cultural Center Reopens
After taking a pause due to the pandemic, the Irish Cultural Center plans to reopen on Wednesday, May 5. They’ll be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. during First Fridays for the spring/summer season (but closed during the month of August).
Museums Feature Local Artists
The Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit opening on May 14 at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum will include work by Thomas “Breeze” Marcus and Dwayne Manuel. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will open “And It’s Built on the Sacred” featuring work by Jacob A. Meders on May 8, and “Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists” on September 11.
Eye Lounge Seeks Members
An artist-run collective called Eye Lounge is accepting applications for new members through Monday, May 3. The collective has a gallery space in Roosevelt Row, where they present solo and group exhibitions featuring primarily emerging and mid-career artists. Metro Phoenix artists working in all mediums can apply.
Local Puppeteer on TV
Puppeteer Stacey Gordon, whose Puppet Pie studio is located along Grand Avenue, was recently featured in the television special Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days. Gordon performs the role of Julia, a little red-headed girl with autism.
Rosson House Resumes Tours
Rosson House at Historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix is resuming public tours on May 7 after being closed due to the coronavirus. Tours of the 1895 Queen Anne Victorian house include all the living areas. General admission tickets for the one-hour tour are $12.
New Alwun House Mural
Artist Lucretia Torva is painting a mural-style artwork that will be exhibited outside of the Alwun House creative space. The piece includes a portrait of J. Eugene Grigsby, an artist with significant ties to the Garfield Historic District whose work has been shown by the Smithsonian Institute.
International Dance Day
International Dance Day is Thursday, April 29, and there are several ways you can celebrate by watching local dance performances. Movement Source Dance Company will perform to live music at Pemberton Phoenix on Friday, May 7. CONDER/dance is streaming its Breaking Ground contemporary dance and film festival on Saturday, May 8. The Arizona Dance Coalition has additional dance event information.
Upcoming Exhibits
Phoenix Art Museum will open “Oscar Muñoz: Invisibilia” on September 3. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will open “Mimi O Chun: It’s all cake” on September 4 and “Brad Kahlhamer: Swap Meet” on February 26, 2022. Heard Museum will open “Remembering the Future: 100 Years of Inspiring Art” on October 24.
NEH Grants Awarded
The National Endowment for the Humanities recently awarded grants to three Arizona-based projects. Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff received $349,526 to digitize moving images of the Colorado Plateau and American Southwest. ASU in Tempe received $100,000 to develop a curriculum on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Scott Selisker with University of Arizona in Tucson received $6,000 for a writing project that addresses the ways social networks are portrayed in contemporary fiction.
