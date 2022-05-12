Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Nerd Culture

Local Celebrity Jackson Robert Scott Is the Latest Phoenix Fan Fusion Guest Announcement

May 12, 2022 12:03PM

If you go see Jackson Robert Scott at Phoenix Fan Fusion, you'll float, too.
If you go see Jackson Robert Scott at Phoenix Fan Fusion, you'll float, too. Patton Werner


Jackson Robert Scott didn't get a lot of screentime in 2017's It, based on Stephen King's horror novel, but he certainly made an impression as Georgie Denbrough, the little boy who (spoiler alert) gets eaten by a clown just a few minutes into the movie.

The 13-year-old actor, who was born and still resides in the Valley, is the latest guest announcement for Phoenix Fan Fusion, the pop culture convention that will be held downtown from May 27 to 29.

Phoenix Fan Fusion hasn't announced when during the weekend Scott will be available for autographs and photo ops, but it'll cost you $40 to get your copy of It signed or to get a selfie with the actor.

Though Georgie Denbrough was the young actor's breakout role, he hasn't stopped working since that big-screen debut. More recently, he's been seen in horror film The Prodigy, Netflix fantasy series Locke & Key, and the WandaVision MCU series on Disney+.

Other guests at this year's Phoenix Fan Fusion include Felicia Day, Christopher Eccleston, Patrick Warburton, and many more.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hours vary. Daily admission is currently $40 to $55 and a full membership is $90.
And for your viewing pleasure, here's a PSA Scott shot for Alamo Drafthouse Theaters back in 2017:

KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 5.12.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation