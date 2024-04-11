Mesa Arts Center announces new Broadway series for next season

For the first time since the 2010s, Mesa Arts Center will host a Broadway subscription series.
“Throughout recent years, our patrons have voiced their desire for the return of a Broadway series at Mesa Arts Center,” said Randall Vogel, Mesa Arts Center's deputy director of theaters, in the announcement. “We are thrilled to bring you some of the best new shows making their national tours.”
The shows with dates and descriptions are:
'Come from Away'Nov. 15 to 17On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high — but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at "Come from Away."
'Dear Evan Hansen'Feb. 28 to March 2"Dear Evan Hansen" is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age. Meet Evan Hansen, a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. After writing a letter to himself that was never meant to be seen, Evan becomes entangled in a lie that was never meant to be told and a life he never dreamt could be his. As a result, Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for — the chance to finally fit in. Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window” and “For Forever,” "Dear Evan Hansen" features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy and Oscar-winning team behind “The Greatest Showman,” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.
'The Cher Show'March 28 to 30Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. "The Cher Show" is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. "The Cher Show" is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.
Broadway subscription package pricing starts at $117, and will be available to purchase beginning at noon on Friday. For more details, visit the Mesa Arts Center website.