 How to get tickets for the ‘Hamilton’ musical in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Theater

Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage in Tempe go on sale next week

The blockbuster musical is returning to the Valley in June 2024.
December 8, 2023
Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton in Phoenix next year.
Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton in Phoenix next year. Joan Marcus
Share this:
"Hamilton," the blockbuster musical about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is returning to metro Phoenix for the third time next summer.

On Monday, tickets for the show, which will play at ASU Gammage in Tempe from June 25 to July 28, 2024, will go on sale to the general public.

The ticket sale will go live at 10 a.m. on the ASU Gammage website, in person at the ASU Gammage box office at 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, or by calling 480-965-3434.

There is a maximum purchase limit of six tickets per account. Ticket prices will range from $39 to $159, with a select number of premium seats available from $179.

Closer to the theatrical run, the official "Hamilton" app will host a lottery that allows participants to try to win a limited number of $10 seats for every performance.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a press release that purchasing tickets through ASU Gammage is the best way to avoid getting scammed.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," he said. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the ASU Gammage engagement should be made through asugammage.com.”

"Hamilton" previously appeared at ASU Gammage in 2018 and 2021. The original Broadway production, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won 12 Tony Awards, one Grammy Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Metro Phoenix’s best Christmas lights and holiday displays in 2023

Things to Do

Metro Phoenix’s best Christmas lights and holiday displays in 2023

By Benjamin Leatherman
This Phoenix woman's mission is to remove tattoos from sex trafficking survivors

Arts & Culture News

This Phoenix woman's mission is to remove tattoos from sex trafficking survivors

By Ana Aragon Sierra | Cronkite News
Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Phoenix. How to get tickets

Events

Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Phoenix. How to get tickets

By Jennifer Goldberg
Crescent Ballroom's Hanukkah party kicks off the holiday in style

Holidays

Crescent Ballroom's Hanukkah party kicks off the holiday in style

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation