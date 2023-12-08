Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage in Tempe go on sale next week

"Hamilton," the blockbuster musical about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is returning to metro Phoenix for the third time next summer.



On Monday, tickets for the show, which will play at ASU Gammage in Tempe from June 25 to July 28, 2024, will go on sale to the general public.



The ticket sale will go live at 10 a.m. on the ASU Gammage website, in person at the ASU Gammage box office at 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, or by calling 480-965-3434.



There is a maximum purchase limit of six tickets per account. Ticket prices will range from $39 to $159, with a select number of premium seats available from $179.



Closer to the theatrical run, the official "Hamilton" app will host a lottery that allows participants to try to win a limited number of $10 seats for every performance.



Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a press release that purchasing tickets through ASU Gammage is the best way to avoid getting scammed.



“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," he said. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the ASU Gammage engagement should be made through asugammage.com.”



"Hamilton" previously appeared at ASU Gammage in 2018 and 2021. The original Broadway production, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won 12 Tony Awards, one Grammy Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.