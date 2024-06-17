 Phoenix mansion near Camelback Mountain hits auction block | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Peek inside this stunning Phoenix mansion up for auction

The multimillion-dollar estate is nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain.
June 17, 2024
The estate at 4937 E. Rockridge Road.
The estate at 4937 E. Rockridge Road. Interluxe Auctions
Share this:
Get your bidding finger ready.

Interluxe Auctions, an online luxury real estate auction marketplace, recently announced the upcoming online auction for The Rockridge Estate, located at 4937 E. Rockridge Road. The property, previously listed for $7.9 million, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2 million at 10 a.m. on June 24. It's being presented in conjunction with David Elton of Arizona Best Real Estate.

Why an auction rather than a traditional home sale?

"The reason sellers choose to auction instead of listing conventionally is really simply because they seek liquidity and they seek the ability to expose the property to a vast audience in a very time-sensitive manner," Interluxe Auctions President and CEO Scott Kirk tells Phoenix New Times.

For potential buyers, the benefit of the auction is that they "have the ability to bid what they feel the value of the property is," Kirk adds.

Completed in 2010, the 13,286-square-foot Rockridge Estate offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and five half baths. Upon entering, the great room features soaring ceilings, an intricate wrought-iron staircase and 15-foot windows framing mountain views.

The luxurious owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub and walk-in rain shower, plus access to a rooftop balcony and hot tub with panoramic mountain and city views. Four additional bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms and fireplaces, with a private living area on the second level. The estate also includes an elevator, 12-car garage and workshop, all within a fully gated property.

The property is situated at the base of Camelback Mountain, one of the nation’s top hiking destinations. This prime location offers easy access to two renowned trails, Echo Canyon and Cholla, as well as numerous biking routes. Additionally, the estate is located near world-class resorts, golf courses and tennis clubs.

“The Rockridge Estate offers an unparalleled living experience at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain,” Elton said in a press release. “This exclusive Interluxe auction opportunity aligns perfectly with my commitment to connecting discerning buyers who appreciate the unique blend of natural beauty and urban convenience."

"The location makes the estate a standout choice for savvy buyers seeking a piece of paradise in the vibrant Phoenix market," Kirk said in the press release. "With its unparalleled amenities and prime positioning, this property represents an exceptional opportunity in one of the most desirable areas."

Potential bidders can preview the property Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Here's a peek at the property.
click to enlarge A mansion seen from the driveway.
There's plenty of space to park.
Interluxe Auctions
click to enlarge Views of a city at dusk.
Stunning views of downtown Phoenix.
Interluxe Auctions
click to enlarge An empty living room in a mansion.
A spacious living room ...
Interluxe Auctions
click to enlarge A luxury kitchen.
... and an equally grand kitchen.
Interluxe Auctions
click to enlarge A bedroom in a house for sale.
One of the luxurious bedrooms.
Interluxe Auctions
click to enlarge A bathroom in a mansion.
Marble bathrooms are one of the many high-end features.
Interluxe Auctions
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

Photos

Deep dive: Looking back at iconic Tempe water park Big Surf

By Benjamin Leatherman
Mattel Adventure Park set to open this year despite VAI Resort delays

Openings & Closings

Mattel Adventure Park set to open this year despite VAI Resort delays

By Benjamin Leatherman
10 free ways to celebrate Juneteenth around metro Phoenix

Holidays

10 free ways to celebrate Juneteenth around metro Phoenix

By Shi Bradley
Sarah Silverman's comedy tour to stop in Phoenix in November

Comedy

Sarah Silverman's comedy tour to stop in Phoenix in November

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation