Peek inside this stunning Phoenix mansion up for auction

Get your bidding finger ready.
Interluxe Auctions, an online luxury real estate auction marketplace, recently announced the upcoming online auction for The Rockridge Estate, located at 4937 E. Rockridge Road. The property, previously listed for $7.9 million, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2 million at 10 a.m. on June 24. It's being presented in conjunction with David Elton of Arizona Best Real Estate.
Why an auction rather than a traditional home sale?
"The reason sellers choose to auction instead of listing conventionally is really simply because they seek liquidity and they seek the ability to expose the property to a vast audience in a very time-sensitive manner," Interluxe Auctions President and CEO Scott Kirk tells Phoenix New Times.
For potential buyers, the benefit of the auction is that they "have the ability to bid what they feel the value of the property is," Kirk adds.
Completed in 2010, the 13,286-square-foot Rockridge Estate offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and five half baths. Upon entering, the great room features soaring ceilings, an intricate wrought-iron staircase and 15-foot windows framing mountain views.
The luxurious owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub and walk-in rain shower, plus access to a rooftop balcony and hot tub with panoramic mountain and city views. Four additional bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms and fireplaces, with a private living area on the second level. The estate also includes an elevator, 12-car garage and workshop, all within a fully gated property.
The property is situated at the base of Camelback Mountain, one of the nation’s top hiking destinations. This prime location offers easy access to two renowned trails, Echo Canyon and Cholla, as well as numerous biking routes. Additionally, the estate is located near world-class resorts, golf courses and tennis clubs.
“The Rockridge Estate offers an unparalleled living experience at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain,” Elton said in a press release. “This exclusive Interluxe auction opportunity aligns perfectly with my commitment to connecting discerning buyers who appreciate the unique blend of natural beauty and urban convenience."
"The location makes the estate a standout choice for savvy buyers seeking a piece of paradise in the vibrant Phoenix market," Kirk said in the press release. "With its unparalleled amenities and prime positioning, this property represents an exceptional opportunity in one of the most desirable areas."
Potential bidders can preview the property Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Here's a peek at the property.