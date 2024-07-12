 Phoenix ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ returns in November | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ returns to Phoenix in November

The popular wrestling event will be aired from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
July 12, 2024
WWE returns to the Valley.
WWE returns to the Valley. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Live wrestling event "WWE Monday Night Raw" is heading back to the Valley.

The show will come to Desert Diamond Arena on Nov. 25.

It's one of 15 live events WWE announced Friday morning as part of the company's 2024 touring schedule.

There's no word yet on which WWE stars will appear at the Glendale event.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 26. Interested fans can visit the WWE website to sign up for the presale.

The last WWE event in the Valley was a March 1 episode of "WWE Smackdown" in which The Rock had some choice words to say about Phoenix.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
3G Vintage on Grand Avenue dials up the nostalgia

Shopping

3G Vintage on Grand Avenue dials up the nostalgia

By Chris Coplan
Your guide to Mad Monster Party Arizona: Guests, schedule and more

Film, TV & Streaming

Your guide to Mad Monster Party Arizona: Guests, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix staycation hotel and resort deals for summer 2024

Lists

Phoenix staycation hotel and resort deals for summer 2024

By Cassie Hepler
Travel + Leisure readers voted this resort the best in Arizona

Travel

Travel + Leisure readers voted this resort the best in Arizona

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation