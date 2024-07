‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ returns to Phoenix in November

Live wrestling event "WWE Monday Night Raw" is heading back to the Valley.The show will come to Desert Diamond Arena on Nov. 25.It's one of 15 live events WWE announced Friday morning as part of the company's 2024 touring schedule.There's no word yet on which WWE stars will appear at the Glendale event.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 26. Interested fans can visit the WWE website to sign up for the presale.The last WWE event in the Valley was a March 1 episode of "WWE Smackdown" in which The Rock had some choice words to say about Phoenix.