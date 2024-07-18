Scottsdale Fashion Week announces model casting calls

Open casting calls will be held for individuals 18 and older, both male and female, who are interested in the opportunity to earn a spot to walk in this year’s Scottsdale Fashion Week and meet with agents from Ford/Robert Black.
Casting calls will take place at the following locations:
- Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., Backyard Desert Ridge, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #14
- Aug. 24, 2 to 4 p.m., Casa Amigos, 7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
There is a $35 audition fee for all participants.
This is the second year of the model casting calls.
“Last year’s inaugural casting call exceeded all our expectations," Sheree Hartwell, owner of Ford/Robert Black Agency, said in a press release
“Last year’s inaugural casting call exceeded all our expectations," Sheree Hartwell, owner of Ford/Robert Black Agency, said in a press release
Scottsdale Fashion Week, presented by Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations and Ford/Robert Black Agency, will run Sept. 26 to 29 and will highlight runway presentations featuring high-end, national and local designers debuting their latest collections. Each night, the series will unfold at a different location, offering a uniquely themed experience for all attendees.