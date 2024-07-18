Scottsdale Fashion Week announces model casting calls

Open casting calls will be held for individuals 18 and older, both male and female, who are interested in the opportunity to earn a spot to walk in this year’s Scottsdale Fashion Week and meet with agents from Ford/Robert Black.



Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., Backyard Desert Ridge, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #14

Aug. 24, 2 to 4 p.m., Casa Amigos, 7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale Casting calls will take place at the following locations:

This is the second year of the model casting calls.



“Last year’s inaugural casting call exceeded all our expectations," Sheree Hartwell, owner of Ford/Robert Black Agency, said in a press release