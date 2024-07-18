 Scottsdale Fashion Week announces model casting calls for 2024 event | Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Fashion Week announces model casting calls

The annual event will host two casting calls for men and women on Aug. 17 and 24.
July 18, 2024
Here's your chance to be part of Scottsdale Fashion Week. Courtesy of Scottsdale Fashion Week
Scottsdale Fashion Week announced Thursday its model casting calls for the 2024 season.

Open casting calls will be held for individuals 18 and older, both male and female, who are interested in the opportunity to earn a spot to walk in this year’s Scottsdale Fashion Week and meet with agents from Ford/Robert Black.

Casting calls will take place at the following locations:
  • Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., Backyard Desert Ridge, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #14
  • Aug. 24, 2 to 4 p.m., Casa Amigos, 7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

There is a $35 audition fee for all participants.

This is the second year of the model casting calls.

“Last year’s inaugural casting call exceeded all our expectations," Sheree Hartwell, owner of Ford/Robert Black Agency, said in a press release

Scottsdale Fashion Week, presented by Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations and Ford/Robert Black Agency, will run Sept. 26 to 29 and will highlight runway presentations featuring high-end, national and local designers debuting their latest collections. Each night, the series will unfold at a different location, offering a uniquely themed experience for all attendees.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
