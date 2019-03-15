It's O'Party Weekend in Metro Phoenix: Drinking, Eating, Hip-Hop, Art, and More

It's hard to imagine that there's a more robust weekend for partying in metro Phoenix, what with St. Patrick's Day being on Sunday, March 17, this year. Keep scrolling, for a list of the best parties, best Irish bars, best food, and even the best events for people who want to stay sober. And if you want a little hip-hop with your celebration, the Pot of Gold Music Festival is loaded with top talent Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17. Art lovers can join in the fun at Art Detour 2019, featuring the finest Phoenix galleries through Monday, March 18. We also have a few suggestions for the best places to cure a hangover. But just one caution this weekend: No green beer. Ever. Now, party on, O'Dudes.

Looking for a St. Patrick's Day Party? Here Are the Best We Have

Green plastic hat? Check. Gaudy shamrock necklace? Got it. A raging thirst for green beer? Skip it. Sounds like you’re all geared up and ready for some St. Patrick’s Day partying in the Valley. Click on the headline for a rundown of many of the weekend’s biggest parties, celebrations, and events happening throughout the Valley, including more craics than you can shake a shillelagh at. Have fun and don’t forget to get home safe.

Lucky Us: The 10 Best Irish Pubs in Metro Phoenix

Irish poet and playwright W.B. Yeats once said, "The problem with some men is that when they're not drunk, they're sober." Agreed — it can be an issue (although it goes for both men and women). Thankfully, we have a public house or two (or 10) in town to help you fix your problem. While Phoenix can't offer anything in the way of The Brazen Head, the Valley can at least provide a place to just sit with a pint, a shot, and a plate of traditional Irish fare.

St. Patrick Didn’t Die for Your Right to Dye a Coors Light

The woman in front of me at the Dollar Tree checkout has a cart filled with boxed cake mix. “I’m a teacher,” she tells me, pointing to the pile of Duncan Hines Super Moist White she’s buying. She holds up a little red box of food coloring. “St. Patty’s Day is coming, and I have to make green cupcakes!” Read more.



EXPAND Wash down that corned beef and cabbage with a Guinness at Padre Murphy's. Courtesy of Padre Murphy's

Need Some Food to Dilute Your Drinking? Here Are 15 Restaurant Deals

While there must be nothing like celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the banks of the River Liffey, the Valley tries to offer a close second. For those counting down to green beer and a traditional Celtic-food feast, there are plenty of Irish pubs and restaurants in the Phoenix area that can accommodate. However, on March 17, there are plenty of places do something a little special. Here are 15 places to eat, drink, and let out your inner or actual Irish heritage this St. Patrick's Day in the Valley.

Convert your druids at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire. Courtesy of St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire

If You Really Want to Stay Sober ...

The notion of St. Patrick's Day as a day of celebration exclusively for the Irish Catholic crowd eroded away a long time ago. But as inclusive as a day like this can be, those of us who put down the booze or never even picked it up to begin with often end up feeling like singles on Valentine's Day. Still, this is supposed to be a celebration, no matter who you are. So if you're one of those proud few who will be giving the green beer a hard pass, don't resign yourself to another night in. There are plenty of St. Patty's Day activities all through March for the club soda contingent. You just have to know where to look.

EXPAND Pot of Gold returns this weekend. Here's what you need to know. Jim Louvau

At the End of the Hip-Hop Rainbow You'll Find Our Pot of Gold Festival Guide

If you’re into hip-hop, it’s going to be a busy weekend for you. This year’s Pot of Gold Music Festival happens from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, at Steele Indian School Park near downtown Phoenix and the lineup of big names is pretty much wall-to-wall hip-hop, including such names as Lil Wayne, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ozuna, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Pump, Jhene Aiko, and Ski Mask the Slump God. For everything you need to know about the festival, click on the headline.