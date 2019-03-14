Your Guide to Pot of Gold Music Festival 2019: Tickets, Lineup, Rides, and More

If you’re into hip-hop, it’s going to be a busy weekend for you. This year’s Pot of Gold Music Festival happens from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, in downtown Phoenix and the lineup of big names is pretty much wall-to-wall hip-hop (with a few reggaeton and R&B artists also in the mix).

Speaking of the lineup, it will include such names as Lil Wayne, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Ozuna, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Pump, Jhene Aiko, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

It’s a switch from past editions of the St. Patrick’s Day-themed festival, which previously included rock and indie acts to go along with the hip-hop, but not the only change in store for Pot of Gold 2019. This year, it’s moved to Steele Indian School Park, which should come as good news to anyone who hated driving out to the boonies for the event.

What else is in store for this year’s festival? Check out our guide featuring everything you’ll need to know before you go.

When and where is the festival? Pot of Gold Music Festival 2019 runs from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road. Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival wraps up at 11 p.m. each night.

How much are tickets? Admission prices vary depending on how many days you'd like to attend and how many perks you'd like to enjoy while doing so.

General admission tickets include access to the festival, free light rail rides to the event, and more. They're $109 on Friday, $130 on Saturday and Sunday, $180 to $199 for various two-day combinations, and $288 for all three days.

VIP admission includes a private entrance, a souvenir lanyard and laminate, access to exclusive viewing areas, a complimentary gift bag, and more. You can also hang out in the VIP lounge, which will feature private bars, games, snacks, free water, shaded areas, and air-conditioned restrooms.

Tickets are available to those 18-and-over and are $245 for Friday, $275 for Saturday and Sunday, $479 to $499 for various two-day combinations, and $724 for the whole weekend.

Note: Service fees will apply for all admission options.

Are there really posh VIP packages available too? Yes. There’s also the “VIP Gold” experience, which will offer a separate entrance to the festival, an exclusive souvenir lanyard, access to elevated and up-close viewing decks at each stage, the chance to hang out inside a private lounge, free Wi-Fi and lockers, tickets for four midway rides and a fast pass, and other perks. There are also VIP Gold cabanas with complimentary foot tastings and adult beverages, free lockers and Wi-Fi, and more.

VIP Gold tickets are $999 per day, $1,750 for two-day blocks, or $2,650 for the whole festival. (Full details can be found here.)

And if you really want to attend in style, reserved suites are available for $20,000 each and can accommodate 25 people each and offer all of the same perks as VIP Gold ticketholders, as well as the best views of the Central and Camelback stages, a complimentary curated lunch and dinner, complimentary beer and wine, service from the wait staff, a private concierge, and round-trip shuttle service from anywhere in the Valley.

EXPAND Patrons of last year's Pot of Gold Music Festival. Jim Louvan

Are there age limits? General admission tickets are all ages, but organizers recommend that children 12 and under attend with an adult. Each patron must have a ticket regardless of age. VIP packages are limited to people 18 and over only, while reserved suites are only for those 21 and over.

What's the weather going to be like? It’s going to be sunny pretty much all weekend long, with temperatures in the 70s during the day before getting colder after dark. Basically, bring sun protection for the daytime and a jacket or hoodie for nighttime.

What’s the best way to get there? Light rail is your best bet. A station is located on Central Avenue just north of Indian School Road and you can ride for free with your Pot of Gold ticket. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft are always an option, and festival organizers will have a special deal going with Lyft all three days (details can be found here).

Where can I park? First off, your options are pretty slim. Public parking isn’t allowed in the neighborhoods surrounding Steele Indian School Park; Phoenix Police will be monitoring things and towing any violators. There’s a public garage across Indian School Road at 4028 North Second Street and it will run you $10 per vehicle to park. A surface lot is also available at 4041 North Central Avenue next to the Phoenix Hilton Garden Inn and proprietors will likely charge higher-than-normal rates during the festival due to demand.

Frankly, you’re better off leaving your ride at one of the Valley Metro park-and-ride lots and taking the light rail the rest of the way. It's free to park and the three closest lots are at 19th and Montebello avenues, 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, and Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

EXPAND Courtesy of Luckyman Concerts

What’s getting into the festival going to be like? The festival entrance and box office will be located at Central Avenue and Indian School Road and the main gate will be off Steele Indian School Park Road just east of Central Avenue. Patrons can exchange a ticket confirmation page on their phones or printed out for a wristband at the box office. Security will conduct pat-downs and bag checks on everybody prior to entering the festival.

What's the deal with the wristbands? They will contain an RFID tag with your ticket info and must be worn at all times while attending the festival. (In other words, be prepared to shower with them if you're going for multiple days.) They can be activated upon entering the park or via this page.

Will there be re-entry? Nope. Re-entry won’t be allowed except in special or emergency circumstances, which will be at the discretion of security and festival staff.

Are there ATMs at the festival? Yes. Several ATMs will be situated around the park. Since there will be fees involved for every transaction, we recommend getting some cash beforehand.

Ski Mask the Slump God is scheduled to perform on Sunday, March 17, at Pot of Gold 2019. Courtesy of Republic Records

What's the lineup for the festival? More than four dozen artists and acts are scheduled to perform at Pot of Gold 2019. You can find a full lineup with set times here.

What sort of eats and drinks will be available ? When it comes to adult beverages, several bars will be situated around the festival grounds and will have beer , wine, and cocktails (including some St. Patrick’s Day-themed concoctions) available for purchase. They’ll also have soft drinks and water for sale, as will other vendors.

When it comes to eats, more than three dozen different food trucks, vendors, concession stands, and companies will have a wide variety of food for sale, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

The lineup includes the following: Awesomesauce Bowls, Baja Smoothies, Bombay Station, Brother Magoo’s, Cody Coyote Kettlecorn, Culture Catering, DC Concessions, El Jefe Tacos, Hot Bamboo, Jerry’s Cherry Lemonade, Kaliko’s Hawaiian Kitchen, Kona Ice, Meltdown Gourmet, Phillyfornia, Piggley’s, Sophia’s Kitchen, Stizzy Works, The Duce, The Juicery, The Spot F&B, TK’s Desert Dog, Wafl , West Coast Weenies, White Mountain Food Co., and Wingstop.

Will there be water available? Of course. Festival patrons are allowed to bring in two one-liter sealed bottles of water each. CamelBak-style packs and reusable and disposable water bottles will also be permitted, provided they are empty upon entry. Free refill stations will be located at various points around the festival grounds.

EXPAND Kodak Black is scheduled to perform on Saturday, March 16, at Pot of Gold 2019. Courtesy of Atlantic Records

What's the festival's schedule like? Performances will take place on three different stages and will start an hour after gates open each day (3 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday) and go until 11 p.m. each night. Check out our full rundown of the schedule here.

Will there be carnival rides at the festival? Yes. The southeast corner of the park will host a midway featuring more than a dozen thrill rides and attractions. Tickets must be purchased for each ride and are available for $1 each, 25 tickets for $23, or 80 tickets for $70. You can also buy an unlimited ride wristband for $30. A full list of rides can be found here.

Will there be vendors? Absolutely. Pot of Gold will have a vendor village on the south side of the park with a variety of products and apparel for sale. There will also be a merch booth with band and festival-branded stuff. Sponsors will also hand out promotional items and giveaways.

The list of vendors includes Elay Apparel, General Store, Gottacharger, JB Games, Love Glasses Revolution, Mary Jane SmokeWear, Nomadic Movement, Readings by Christy, Southwest Digital Photos, The Psychic Chakra, T-Mobile, AT&T, World of Gifts, and Zombie Paintball.

Will there be lockers? Yes. They'll be available for rental during the festival, should you need somewhere to stash your stuff. Each one is 11 inches wide, 13.5 inches high, and 18 inches deep. They include access to phone charging cords (Android and iPhone). It's $15 per day, per locker, or $40 for the entire weekend.

What should I bring? Your ID, for starters, in order to pick up tickets or buy alcohol. Cell and data service will get spottier as the crowd increases each day but have a fully charged phone just in case. Beyond that, sun protection (hats, sealed bottle of sunblock, sunglasses) are all recommended.

Fanny packs, blankets, flags, small bags and purses, lighters, and personal misters are also allowed, as are sealed packs of smokes, tampons, cosmetics, and ChapStick. When it comes to e-cigs and vaping devices, only ones that are disposable or don’t have a refillable juice chamber will make it past security.

You can also bring festival-friendly items like glow toys, flow toys, and illuminated costuming and jewelry. Totems are okay (but only if they’re less than 10 feet in height and made from softer materials like foam or lighter woods) and so are inflatables (provided they’re deflated upon entry).

What shouldn't I bring? Spiked jewelry, chain wallets, weapons, laser pens, air horns, fireworks, drugs, pepper spray, drugs, drug paraphernalia, or anything else dangerous or disruptive. What else should you leave at home? Chairs, drones, gang attire, large bags, tents, or any outside food or drink.