 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The cast of NBC's The Good Place at San Diego Comic Con.EXPAND
The cast of NBC's The Good Place at San Diego Comic Con.
Flickr/aitchisons

Test Your Knowledge of The Good Place With Our Quiz

Jason Keil, Jared Duran | January 30, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

This week, we say goodbye to the best television show of this century (or, dare we say, of all-time): The Good Place.

The sitcom, created by Parks and Recreation's Michael Schur and starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, successfully combined philosophy's big ideas with the internal struggles of four deceased individuals who are trying to redeem themselves in the afterlife.

Beyond a great sitcom, though, The Good Place is an intellectually subversive lifestyle. Bringing philosophy into the mainstream, discussing an afterlife outside of the Judeo-Christian norm, and rooting a substantive portion of the characters well outside of any conceivable binary, Schur’s series worked within the network system to bring us something that, in recent years, has only been available on streaming platforms and premium cable channels.

Also, it’s just damn funny.

As the series comes to a close after four seasons, we have put together this 12 question quiz for fans of the show (Full disclosure: The authors also host what some would consider a mildly popular podcast on the topic), so expect a ton of spoilers. You can watch the first three seasons streaming on Netflix and the fourth season on NBC’s website to study up.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >