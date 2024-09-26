Best Arizona White Wine

This white blend is refreshing, easily drinkable and ideal for sipping poolside. However, that's not what catapults this wine to the top of the heap. It's dominated by malvasia bianca, a delicate grape with peachy-apricot vibes that most don't think would thrive in the Southwest but, like most Mediterranean varieties, does well in the Arizona desert. A nice dose of picpoul blanc, a Rhone grape that also grows happily here whose name translates to "lip stinger," brings its distinct acidity and a kiss of abrasiveness, but in a good way that balances the bouncy and floral personality that malvasia brings to the party. It's wonderful chilled. But after 10 minutes at room temperature, it changes and its full flavor and personality struts its stuff. This evolution reflects that of Arizona's wine industry and growth, and the determination of fruit that defies mainstream reason by flourishing in rugged terrain. It also represents Arizona wine royalty with winemaker Kent Callaghan being the state's most experienced winemaker, whose family planted their vineyard in the Sonoita/Elgin designated American Viticultural Area in 1990. Side note: "Love Muffin" is how Callaghan affectionately refers to his wife, Lisa.