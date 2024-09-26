Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant

When Cecelia Miller moved to Phoenix, the Tohono O'odham chef realized there were few places to get a good Native American meal. She solved that problem in 1992 by founding Fry Bread House, which has been serving up irresistible Native dishes for three decades. The menu is simple — lots of fry bread and chumuth, red chile beef and some piping hot stews — but the tastes are incredible. Sit at a wooden table in the restaurant's small dining room and enjoy a fry bread taco or a hominy stew. Save room for a sweet fry bread, which you can get drizzled with honey, cinnamon or a combination of chocolate and butter. (Honey and warm fry bread might be the most blessed combination of ingredients in culinary history.) Miller died in 2020, but Fry Bread House more than keeps her legacy alive.