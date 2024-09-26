Best AZ-Born Nonalcoholic Beverage

When the owners of The Breadfruit & Rum Bar released the first of Big Marble Organics' bubbly sodas in 2020, that ginger beer was a bright spot amid the swirling chaos and uncertainty of the pandemic. Although The Breadfruit has shuttered, owner Dwayne Allen has continued to dazzle drinkers with Big Marble's growing roster of award-winning zero-proof sips. That lineup now includes tonic water, a lemon soda and — our personal favorite — a hibiscus soda that highlights the warm, floral notes of a Jamaican sorrel. You'll find these sodas around town at local bars and restaurants, as well as at retailers including Fry's, Whole Foods and Total Wine and independent shops such as Arcadia Meat Market and Nelson's Meat + Fish.