Best Bagels

We're about 2,500 miles from New York City, where a good bagel is easy to find. Here in Phoenix, you have to drive past a staggering number of chain bagel shops and mediocre bakeries to find a bagel that's worth its salt (or garlic, or poppy seed). The Bagel Man in Ahwatukee is where we go for a truly excellent bagel. Owner Kal Salih opened his first bagel shop in New Jersey in 1994, and he's got the formula down pat: Use water filtered and softened to replicate East Coast H20, make the dough in-house, make them nice and big, then boil them to perfection. The results are massive bagels with a nice crisp exterior and a tender interior. You can get them in the form of a breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and a selection of meats, but we like them best done simply: with just a schmear of cream cheese, allowing the bagel to be the star of our morning.