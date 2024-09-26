Best Barbecue

Scott and Bekke Holmes, competition pitmasters turned restaurateurs, continue to win our vote for the outstanding barbecue smoked at Little Miss BBQ. Its two Phoenix locations serve glistening, tender brisket, meaty, mahogany-colored ribs and moist, succulent turkey, all inspired by Texas Hill Country-style 'cue and the techniques of its exceptional pitmasters. You could visit simply for the beautifully smoked meat smorgasbord, but Little Miss BBQ's sides and sweets are no slouches, either. We don't skip the ranch-style beans that are studded with chunks of smoked meat or the creamy mac and cheese. And, whether you eat it there or take it home, Bekke's personal-sized smoked pecan pie is an ideal sweet ending. If you're downtown on Roosevelt Row, you can find a taste of Little Miss at its new sibling concept, Full Speed Chicken and Ribs. The spot straddles fried chicken and barbecue staples, with the Holmeses' outstanding St. Louis-style pork ribs and pulled pork on the menu.