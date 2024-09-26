Best Bike-Friendly Brewery

Casual and friendly, O.H.S.O. on Central is a refuge for bicyclists. You can bike along the canal before you park and take a break to grab a beer and have some pub fare. Choices include burgers, sandwiches and typical bar food. Bicyclists don't have to worry about where to park their bike, since there are several racks to house your wheels. The inside of the restaurant also is a homage to bike riders, with fun bike decor accessorizing the walls. The point is you don't have to stop your bike ride to refuel — you can grab a bite to eat, enjoy the patio and then go for another ride along the canal. O.H.S.O.'s laid-back, community-focused vibe, combined with its playful nod to cycling culture, makes it a welcoming haven for active locals and visitors alike.